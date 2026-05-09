Morravey Unveils The Visual World Of ‘My Lover’

Following the successful release of her latest single “My Lover,” Nigerian singer-songwriter Morravey continues the rollout of her reimagined era with the steamy visuals, now available across all digital platforms.

Hailing from Port Harcourt, a city renowned for producing some of Africa’s most influential talents, including Burna Boy and Omah Lay, Morravey has quickly emerged as one of the most compelling voices in the new generation of Afrobeats. With her honeyed vocals, radiant screen presence, and emotionally rich storytelling, she continues to carve out a lane uniquely her own.

Fittingly, her name “Ravi” translates to light, which reflects the warmth, presence, and energy that define both her music and identity.

Morravey was first discovered by Afrobeats superstar Davido, who introduced her to a global audience on his Grammy-nominated album Timeless through the standout record “In The Garden,” Morravey’s voice immediately resonated with listeners and the wider music community. Since then, she has continued to build an impressive trajectory from her record-breaking debut EP RAVI, which delivered the highest Day 1 EP debut by a female artist on Spotify Nigeria, to the viral success of “Ifineme,” which generated over 1.8 billion TikTok views, earned co-signs from Ayra Starr, Don Jazzy, Fave, Zlatan, and more, while impacting charts locally and gaining traction globally through Shazam.

Coming off the momentum of the chart-performing Afrobeats-meets-Amapiano collaboration “Galorizzy” alongside Davido, Mavo and others, Morravey now steps deeper into her next chapter with My Lover, a confident exploration of intentional love, emotional security, and mutual devotion. The record reflects a more settled and self-aware version of Morravey balancing softness with strength, vulnerability with poise.

The visuals for “My Lover” serves as the first cinematic entry into Morravey’s forthcoming EP, Little Miss Sunshine, a concept-driven project built around nine distinct “Little Miss” personas, each representing different facets of the female experience.

For My Lover, Morravey embodies Little Miss Butterflies, capturing the thrill of new love, the vulnerability that comes with emotional openness, and the quiet anxiety and excitement of something just beginning. Through soft visuals, intentional styling, and symbolic butterfly imagery, the video reflects both the emotional world of the song and Morravey’s own transformation as an artist stepping into a bold new era. This release marks a clean slate for Morravey; a new look, a new creative world, and music that is more intentional, more refined, and more confident than anything she has released before.

Known for her versatility across Afrobeats, R&B, melodic pop, and rhythm-forward collaborations, Morravey continues to position herself as more than a vocalist. She is an artist with emotional depth, cultural awareness, and a growing ability to translate personal experiences into globally resonant storytelling. With My Lover and the world of Little Miss Sunshine,

Morravey isn’t simply releasing music, she’s inviting listeners into the most intentional chapter of her artistry yet.

Watch “My Lover” music

Stream “My Lover”

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