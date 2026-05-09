Most fragrance brands stop at scent.

Most architectural brands stop at structure.

Most technology companies stop at hardware.

At HB, we exist at the intersection of all three merging fragrance, architecture, and technology to create immersive sensory experiences designed for modern living. Founded by Creative Director Teniola Josette, House Bourgeoisie is a luxury sensory design house redefining how fragrance is experienced within physical spaces. Through the integration of atmospheric scenting, sculptural design, spatial storytelling, and intelligent diffusion technology, the brand is exploring a new category of sensory architecture.

Atmosphere is no longer defined by aesthetics alone. The future of interiors is multi-sensory where scent, space, materiality, emotion, and technology work together to shape how environments are experienced. Designed and constructed in-house in Nigeria using globally sourced technologies andAfrican-inspired craftsmanship, House Bourgeoisie develops atmospheric systems that transform scent from a background detail into an intentional part of spatial identity.

“Our goal has never simply been to make spaces smell good,” says Teniola Josette, Founder and Creative Director of House Bourgeoisie. “We are interested in creating environments that feel intentional, emotionally connected, and memorable. We approach fragrance the way architects approach space — with structure, emotion, and depth.”

Introducing AtmosAD™

House Bourgeoisie is introducing its latest innovation: AtmosAD™ — a multi-sensory experience object designed to merge atmospheric scenting with digital storytelling. Created for hospitality, retail, exhibitions, showrooms, and experiential environments, AtmosAD™ combines contemporary digital screen, sculptural form with intelligent diffusion engineering to create a presence that feels both architectural and functional.

The system features:

Integrated atmospheric scent diffusion

50-inch digital display capability

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Large-scale fragrance coverage between 4000m³ – 7000m³

Designed and built in-house in Nigeria

Rather than functioning solely as a diffuser, AtmosAD™ transforms physical environments into immersive branded experiences where scent and visual storytelling coexist seamlessly.

“I remember when I first shared the idea with my team — they thought I was crazy,” Teniola says. “But I believed there was space for a new category of sensory object that could live between fragrance, architecture, and technology.

Expression Of Legacy & Scent As Spatial Identity

Rooted in African heritage and contemporary atmospheric design, House Bourgeoisie continues to

explore the intersection between cultural craftsmanship and modern sensory living. From Aso Oke-inspired vessels to hand-painted fragrance carriers and sculptural diffusers, each piece is designed to function as both a fragrance object and a collectible design piece.

Many of the materials, textures, and vessels used across HB collections are thoughtfully sourced across Africa — allowing the work to remain deeply connected to craftsmanship, identity, and origin while still feeling globally relevant.

As a Pan-African sensory design house, we explore how fragrance can be thoughtfully designed around the personality, energy, and experience of each space. Rather than overpowering an environment, our approach focuses on subtle, immersive scenting — fragrances that blend seamlessly into a space and become part of how people feel within it. Whether it’s a hotel, showroom, wellness space, or private residence, every fragrance is intentionally developed to feel unique and emotionally connected to that environment.

“Authenticity has always been important to me,” says Teniola. “I’ve never been drawn to mass-produced experiences or objects that feel overly replicated. I’m inspired by pieces, textures, and materials that carry identity and a sense of place.” Sometimes, the most powerful scents are the ones that quietly become part of the atmosphere. The fragrance experience we created for The Wheatbaker Hotel Ikoyi is intentionally different from what you’ll experience at Novotel Orisha or Golden Tulip Le Diplomate in Cotonou. That’s because we believe every brand and every environment deserves its own sensory identity. This is how we approach every partnership.” says Teniola

Atmosphere On The Move

House Bourgeoisie is also extending atmospheric design into mobility and transit experiences through its collection of mobility. Our mobility fragrance systems are designed to transform everyday transit into a refined sensory experience. Minimal, functional, and intentionally designed atmospheric objects.

Designed for: Automotive interiors, Aviation. cabins, Yachts, Luxury transit environments.

Introducing Ascension™

Ascension™ is House Bourgeoisie’s atmospheric elevator scenting concept designed for hospitality,

residential towers, luxury commercial buildings, and retail environments. Elevators are some of the most frequently experienced transitional spaces within hospitality, commercial, and luxury environments — yet they are often designed without consideration for

atmosphere or sensory experience.

Ascension™ introduces subtle, controlled scenting into these overlooked moments of transit —

transforming everyday movement into a more refined experience.

More Than Fragrance

House Bourgeoisie continues to push beyond traditional home fragrance categories by developing

sculptural sensory objects that blur the line between art, fragrance, and spatial experience.

CONTACT

Email: [email protected]

Website: House Bourgeoisie

IG: house.bourgeoisie

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