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Senegal Crowned U17 AFCON Champions for the Second Time in Three Years

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Senegal Crowned U17 AFCON Champions for the Second Time in Three Years

Senegal clinches the U17 AFCON title for the second time in three years after a dramatic final against Tanzania. The Young Lions secured their continental victory in a thrilling penalty shootout, solidifying their dominance in African youth football.
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The entire Senegal U17 national team celebrating on the winners' podium under a massive gold and blue confetti shower with a large "CHAMPIONS" sign.

The Senegal U17 squad lifts the trophy on the championship podium, securing their second title in three years. Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

Senegal have done it again. The Teranga Lions’ U17 side were crowned TotalEnergies CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations 2026 champions on Tuesday night at the Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat, Morocco, defeating Tanzania’s Serengeti Boys on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full time, winning the shootout 4-2 to lift the trophy and seal their place as back-to-back African youth champions.

It was Tanzania who drew first blood, with Hamis Chenga giving the Serengeti Boys an early lead in the 7th minute — a lead they protected well through a disciplined first half. Coach Lamine Sané’s Senegal side grew into the game after the break, piling on the pressure until Ibrahima Dione equalised in the 64th minute, shooting from close range after the Tanzania goalkeeper parried a free kick back into his path. Neither side could find a winner in the time that remained, and the match headed to penalties, where Senegal held their nerve completely, converting all four of their spot kicks while Tanzania’s Kilendemo and Mbegu both missed to hand the trophy to the Young Lions.

Close-up of joyous Senegal U17 football players, including number 17 Niang biting his gold medal, celebrating their AFCON final victory.

Senegal’s Young Lions celebrate their continental youth title with gold medals and the tournament trophy. Photo Credit: CAF/Instagram

This is Senegal’s second U17 AFCON title in three years, having claimed their first in 2023 in Algeria where they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final. Tanzania, for their part, ran an extraordinary tournament, eliminating Algeria on penalties in the quarter-finals and Egypt on penalties in the semi-finals, making their run to the final one of the inspiring highlights of the competition.

Both sides had already secured qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar before the final was played, but the bigger prize was always the continental title.

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