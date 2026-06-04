Rema, Davido, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Fly Nigeria’s Flag on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

If you have been jamming to “Dai Dai” by Shakira and Burna Boy since it dropped on 15 May — and if you have watched the music video featuring Uganda’s Ghetto Kids — then we have some very good news for you. That song is just one piece of a much bigger project, and Nigeria did not stop at one feature. The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album drops tomorrow, 5 June, and it turns out four Nigerian artists made the cut on what FIFA has described as the most extensive multi-track music initiative ever created for a World Cup.

Burna Boy’s “Dai Dai” with Shakira serves as the official song of the tournament and the theme for the FIFA Education Fund, with songwriting credits that include Ed Sheeran among others. Rema follows with “Goals,” a collaboration with Thai rapper and singer Lisa and Brazilian singer Anitta that brings Afrobeats, K-pop, and Latin pop together on one track — released on 21 May and already doing numbers. Davido features on “No Place Like Home” alongside electronic music collective Major Lazer and Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado, while Ayra Starr rounds off Nigeria’s representation with “Show Me,” alongside American rapper Latto.

The album’s full 18-track lineup also features the likes of Future and Tyla, Stormzy, The Rolling Stones, Daddy Yankee, and 21 Savage.

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album is available to pre-save now across all major streaming platforms and releases in full tomorrow, 5 June 2026. Set your reminders.