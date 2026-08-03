Inside Redrick PR and The Comms Avenue’s “Future-Proof Your PR Career” Roundtable

Redrick PR, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Redrick Accelerate Workshops (R.A.W.), partnered with The Comms Avenue to host the Future-Proof Your PR Career Comms Leader Roundtable, bringing together more than 40 communications leaders and emerging professionals to mark World PR Day.

Held to commemorate the occasion, the event explored what it takes to build a sustainable career in communications, with conversations centred on career growth, leadership, continuous learning and the changing demands of the industry.

The roundtable featured a career conversation with Ijeoma Balogun, founder of Redrick PR, who encouraged attendees to embrace opportunities that stretch their abilities and accelerate their growth. Balogun also spoke about the purpose behind Redrick Accelerate Workshops, noting,

“At Redrick, we believe the future of our industry depends on how intentionally we invest in the people coming into it. Through Redrick Accelerate Workshops, we’re creating opportunities for emerging professionals to learn directly from experienced practitioners and build the confidence to navigate their careers with purpose. We are proud to partner with The Comms Avenue to make conversations like these more accessible to the next generation.” Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, Founder of The Comms Avenue, shared her perspective on the partnership: “Creating intentional spaces where emerging communications professionals can connect directly with seasoned industry leaders is critical to building a sustainable future for our industry. Through the Comms Leader Roundtable, we are actively strengthening the communications talent pipeline by giving young professionals direct access to practical knowledge, real-world insights, and the mentorship they need to excel in their roles and lead with confidence.”

Attendees also participated in interactive discussions, networking sessions and audience Q&As, creating opportunities to engage directly with experienced communications professionals and exchange ideas with peers.

The event forms part of Redrick Accelerate Workshops (R.A.W.), Redrick PR’s CSR initiative launched in 2018 to provide free, practical training for undergraduates, recent graduates and young professionals. Through workshops, mentorship and industry-led conversations, R.A.W. continues to support career readiness and professional development across Nigeria.

Building on the conversations from the roundtable, Redrick PR and The Comms Avenue have launched Agency 101: Your Guide to Building a Future-Proof Career in Public Relations, a free digital resource designed to help aspiring and early-career communications professionals better understand agency life and build successful careers in public relations. The guide is now available to download via The Comms Avenue’s Resources Hub.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to making industry knowledge more accessible and creating opportunities for the next generation of communications professionals to learn, connect and grow.

The digital resource is available for free download via The Comms Avenue’s Resources Hub.

About Redrick PR

Redrick PR is Africa’s authority in culture-led public relations and communications. The award-winning agency designs intelligence-driven campaigns that help brands grow with meaning and momentum by combining strategic insight with earned media, creator partnerships, community engagement and experiences. Beyond client work, Redrick PR invests in the future of the communications industry through Redrick Accelerate Workshops (R.A.W.), its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative focused on equipping young professionals with practical skills and industry access.

About The Comms Avenue

The Comms Avenue is a pan-African communications platform dedicated to advancing the public relations and communications profession through learning, mentorship and community. Through training programmes, networking events, industry conversations and career development initiatives, The Comms Avenue connects communications professionals across Africa with the knowledge, resources and relationships needed to grow and thrive.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program