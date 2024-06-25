Unlock Your Career Potential: Free Skills Training At Redrick Accelerate Workshops

Redrick PR, a leading Nigerian PR agency known for amplifying voices in entertainment, lifestyle, and consumer goods, is bringing back the highly anticipated Redrick Accelerate Workshops (R.A.W).

This initiative aims to empower unemployed Nigerian youth with the essential skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

In recent years, young Nigerians have faced increasing challenges in securing meaningful employment opportunities. R.A.W. recognizes this critical need and aims to bridge the gap by equipping participants with the tools they need to stand out from the competition.

The workshop will be a dynamic experience, packed with practical sessions led by industry experts. Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect:

Building a Powerful Resume: Get ready to craft a resume that gets noticed! Adetoun Adele, a seasoned HR professional with over a decade of experience, will guide you through the process. From tailoring your resume to specific job postings to highlighting your transferable skills, you’ll learn how to showcase your value proposition effectively.

Building Your Professional Network on LinkedIn: Unlock the power of LinkedIn! Oche Writes, a renowned content marketing professional and Top 200 LinkedIn Creator Worldwide will be your guide. Learn how to build a strong professional profile that attracts attention, connect with industry leaders, and leverage the platform to find your dream job. Oche Writes’ expertise goes beyond social media – he’ll also share insights on building a strong online brand that positions you as a valuable asset.

Write Like a Pro: Mastering Professional Email Communication: First impressions matter, especially in emails! Tolagbe Martins, a communications professional and co-founder of the pioneering “Urban Garden Space” social hub, will lead this session. Tolabge Martins’ extensive experience in communication and strategy will equip you with the skills to write clear, concise, and professional emails that leave a lasting impression on potential employers.

Registration for the Redrick Accelerate Workshops is now open! Secure your spot and take charge of your future. Click here to register! For more information visit and follow the Redrick Accelerate Workshops on Instagram

Supported by leading media outlets: Career Buddy, Bella Naija, Jobs With Aramide, and Pulse NG.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Redrick Accelerate Workshops