The Macallan Unveils Classic Cut 2023 Edition in Lagos | Here’s How It Went

The Macallan, one of the world’s most revered single malt Scotch whisky, unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 limited edition of the Classic Cut in an exclusive event held in Lagos, Nigeria. In a prestigious collaboration with renowned Nigerian fashion designer Mai Atafo, The Macallan Classic Cut 2023 Edition made its debut at ATAFO Studio in the city of Lagos on May 12, 2024.

The unveiling event celebrated the union of The Macallan’s exceptional whisky-making craftsmanship and ATAFO’s signature aesthetic, creating a truly immersive and luxurious experience for the distinguished guests in attendance.

“We are thrilled to bring The Macallan Classic Cut 2023 Edition to Nigeria, a market that appreciates the finer things in life,” said Hammed Adebiyi, the Brand Manager, of Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria. “This limited edition represents the pinnacle of our whisky-making art, meticulously crafted to delight the senses of the most discerning whisky enthusiasts,” he said.

The Classic Cut is an embodiment of The Macallan’s uncompromising commitment to quality and craftsmanship. It is inspired by the whisky’s unique tasting notes, while the addition of ‘one cut’ of water opens a new, sensorial world from pear to almond biscotti. This high-strength release demonstrates The Macallan’s ongoing quest to seek out the extraordinary.

The Macallan curated a bespoke experience for the launch event, seamlessly blending the worlds of fashion and whisky in a truly captivating manner. Guests were treated to an immersive journey, where they could appreciate the artistry and attention to detail that goes into crafting each limited-edition bottle.

“It is an honour to collaborate with The Macallan, a brand that shares our unwavering commitment to excellence and craftsmanship,” said Mai Atafo. “The Classic Cut 2023 Edition is a true masterpiece, and we are proud to have created an unforgettable experience that celebrates the best of Nigerian and Scottish heritage.”

The Macallan is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year with a series of meticulously selected activities across the world. Two centuries have passed since Alexander Reid distilled the first batch of whisky in his curiously small stills and began the extraordinary legacy of The Macallan.

It has been described as a celebration of time travel – explored through five themes: Incomparable; Creativity, Craftsmanship, Legacy and Sustainability.

