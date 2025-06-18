Connect with us

Here are 7 Things You Need To Know About The Macallan TIME: SPACE Mastery!

American Cola Courtside 2025 Ends in Style with Oworo’s Triumphant Win

Sanlam and Allianz Merge towards an Enhanced Operation and Significant Milestone in Nigeria

When Tradition Met Taste: Orijin’s Unforgettable Presence at Ojude Oba

Orijin Dazzles at Ojude Oba 2025 with Five Festive Days of Culture, Rhythm, and Notable Appearances

As Education Costs Climb, Investment One Offers Families a Smarter Way to Save

Through Her Lens by Chanel x Tribeca: Stephanie Linus stuns in “IKONIK” by Tesslo

YAPPI Creative Fusion Lab 2.0 Proves the Power of Collaboration and Inclusion

Ounje Agbaye: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their Food & Drink Issue

Burger Week 2025 Kicks Off Today!

L-R The Macallan Brand Specialist, Rasak Makanjuola; The Macallan Brand Educator and Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh; Brand Manager, Edrington Portfolio, Nigeria, Idorenyin Emmanson; and Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington Portfolio, Hammed Adebiyi during the launch of TIME: SPACE Mastery at Miliki on Friday, May 30, 2025

The Macallan TIME: SPACE Mastery has arrived in Nigeria, making waves among collectors, art lovers, and whisky connoisseurs alike. If you’re curious about what makes this release so special, here are seven essential things you need to know:

1. It’s One of The Macallan’s Rarest Creations Yet

TIME: SPACE Mastery is the pinnacle of The Macallan’s 200-year legacy and is one of the rarest and most coveted single malt whiskies ever produced.

2. A Celebration of Two Centuries

Launched as part of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, TIME: SPACE Mastery is a tribute to the brand’s journey since 1824. According to Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington,

This launch not only celebrates our 200-year heritage, commemorated last year, but also marks a new chapter for whisky lovers in Nigeria.

3. The Whisky Is a Work of Art

TIME: SPACE Mastery is crafted from a blend of carefully selected cask types, resulting in a rich cherry hue and complex layers of flavour. Expect aromas of Medjool dates, baked figs, honeycomb, and orange marmalade, with a palate that unfolds into soft spice, caramelised pineapple, dark chocolate, and coffee.

4. The Decanter Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen

Each bottle is presented in a distinctive circular vessel, symbolising the eternal journey from past to future. The bespoke box is adorned with 200 handcrafted spikes—a nod to The Macallan’s bicentenary and inspired by the precision of origami, honoring nature’s protective forms and the artistry needed to safeguard what is rare.

5. The Lagos Launch Was a Cultural Event

The Nigerian unveiling at MILIKI, Victoria Island, brought together the country’s top collectors, creatives, and tastemakers for an immersive evening of storytelling, art, and whisky.

Daniel Atteh, The Macallan’s Brand Ambassador for Lagos, shared:

Guiding our guests through the remarkable story of the TIME: SPACE Mastery at MILIKI was an absolute pleasure. As I shared the journey behind these extraordinary expressions of The Macallan over the years, I could see the genuine fascination and appreciation in the eyes of our attendees.

Their reactions ranged from awe at the rarity and craftsmanship of the TIME: SPACE Mastery to incredible discussions about the flavours, aromas, and the very concept of time captured in a glass. It was incredibly rewarding to witness such enthusiasm and to know that The Macallan continues to inspire and connect with a discerning community here in Lagos.

Nigeria multi-award R & B singer, Praise Ugbede Adejo, Praiz, and Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington Portfolio, Hammed Adebiyi, during the launch of The Macallan TIME: SPACE Mastery at Miliki on Friday, May 30, 2025


6. Only a Handful of Bottles Are in Africa

With just a few bottles allocated to the continent, TIME: SPACE Mastery is already sparking intense demand among Nigeria’s elite. For those lucky enough to secure a bottle, it’s more than whisky—it’s a once-in-a-generation acquisition and a symbol of sophistication.

7. It’s More Than Whisky—It’s About Mastery and Legacy

As Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington, sums up,

Bringing the TIME : SPACE Mastery to Lagos is a proud moment for us. The Macallan has always stood for excellence, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of quality. Hosting an exclusive unveiling at MILIKI allowed us to connect with passionate connoisseurs and share the artistry and legacy that define The Macallan in a truly special way.

The Macallan TIME: SPACE Collection is a testament to artistry, innovation, and the enduring spirit of luxury. For Nigeria’s whisky lovers and collectors, it’s an invitation to join a legacy that’s 200 years young—and still shaping the future.

