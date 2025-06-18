Here are 7 Things You Need To Know About The Macallan TIME: SPACE Mastery!

The Macallan TIME: SPACE Mastery has arrived in Nigeria, making waves among collectors, art lovers, and whisky connoisseurs alike. If you’re curious about what makes this release so special, here are seven essential things you need to know:

1. It’s One of The Macallan’s Rarest Creations Yet

TIME: SPACE Mastery is the pinnacle of The Macallan’s 200-year legacy and is one of the rarest and most coveted single malt whiskies ever produced.

2. A Celebration of Two Centuries

Launched as part of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, TIME: SPACE Mastery is a tribute to the brand’s journey since 1824. According to Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington,

This launch not only celebrates our 200-year heritage, commemorated last year, but also marks a new chapter for whisky lovers in Nigeria.

3. The Whisky Is a Work of Art

TIME: SPACE Mastery is crafted from a blend of carefully selected cask types, resulting in a rich cherry hue and complex layers of flavour. Expect aromas of Medjool dates, baked figs, honeycomb, and orange marmalade, with a palate that unfolds into soft spice, caramelised pineapple, dark chocolate, and coffee.

4. The Decanter Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen

Each bottle is presented in a distinctive circular vessel, symbolising the eternal journey from past to future. The bespoke box is adorned with 200 handcrafted spikes—a nod to The Macallan’s bicentenary and inspired by the precision of origami, honoring nature’s protective forms and the artistry needed to safeguard what is rare.

5. The Lagos Launch Was a Cultural Event

The Nigerian unveiling at MILIKI, Victoria Island, brought together the country’s top collectors, creatives, and tastemakers for an immersive evening of storytelling, art, and whisky.

Daniel Atteh, The Macallan’s Brand Ambassador for Lagos, shared:

Guiding our guests through the remarkable story of the TIME: SPACE Mastery at MILIKI was an absolute pleasure. As I shared the journey behind these extraordinary expressions of The Macallan over the years, I could see the genuine fascination and appreciation in the eyes of our attendees. Their reactions ranged from awe at the rarity and craftsmanship of the TIME: SPACE Mastery to incredible discussions about the flavours, aromas, and the very concept of time captured in a glass. It was incredibly rewarding to witness such enthusiasm and to know that The Macallan continues to inspire and connect with a discerning community here in Lagos.



6. Only a Handful of Bottles Are in Africa

With just a few bottles allocated to the continent, TIME: SPACE Mastery is already sparking intense demand among Nigeria’s elite. For those lucky enough to secure a bottle, it’s more than whisky—it’s a once-in-a-generation acquisition and a symbol of sophistication.

7. It’s More Than Whisky—It’s About Mastery and Legacy

As Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager, Nigeria & West and Central Africa (WACA) Edrington, sums up,

Bringing the TIME : SPACE Mastery to Lagos is a proud moment for us. The Macallan has always stood for excellence, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of quality. Hosting an exclusive unveiling at MILIKI allowed us to connect with passionate connoisseurs and share the artistry and legacy that define The Macallan in a truly special way.

The Macallan TIME: SPACE Collection is a testament to artistry, innovation, and the enduring spirit of luxury. For Nigeria’s whisky lovers and collectors, it’s an invitation to join a legacy that’s 200 years young—and still shaping the future.

