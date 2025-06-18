LG Electronics Partners with EbonyLife to Graduate Over 2000 Emerging Filmmakers

In celebration of the remarkable journey of over 2,000 graduating students from the EbonyLife Creative Academy, a new chapter unfolds in Nigeria’s creative landscape. The academy, in partnership with Lagos State and LG Electronics, continues to redefine access to opportunity in film, media and digital storytelling.

This initiative stands as a bold testament to the state’s belief in the power of creativity to drive social change and economic growth. It reflects a broader vision to democratize creative education and open doors for young Nigerians to tell compelling world-class stories.

We’re not just training creatives, we’re raising a new generation of storytellers who will challenge narratives, shape culture, and inspire the world, said Adebukola Agbaminoja, Executive Secretary and CEO of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board. What you’ve seen on screen is only beginning, this is talent rooted in purpose, passion and possibility.

With support from Lagos State, the Academy has not only provided tuition-free training but also empowered students to produce professional-standard films, documentaries and commercials, some of which are already gaining international attention.

This is proof that when we invest in creativity, we invest in the future. Speaking at the graduation ceremony,Paul Mba, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics Nigeria, emphasized the brand’s belief in empowering young creatives through access to technology and storytelling platforms.

“This isn’t just a graduation; it’s a moment of transformation, what you’ve created on screen is a proof that creativity, when supported by the right tools and vision, can move industries and shift perceptions. We are proud to stand behind a platform that gives local talent a global voice.”

He highlighted the natural synergy between technology and storytelling, noting that every commercial, short film, or documentary presented at the ceremony was a product of passion, training and the students’ unique perspective.

As a brand built on innovation, LG believes creativity is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. We’re excited to support a new generation of filmmakers and visual artists who will tell powerful stories and inspire meaningful change.

This partnership with the EbonyLife Creative Academy reflects LG’s continued commitment to nurturing local content creators and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the Nigerian creative economy.

The graduation ceremony also celebrated excellence through a series of student recognition awards, honoring outstanding achievements across key disciplines such as Editing, Production Design and Art Direction, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Acting, Directing, and Producing. Special recognition awards were also presented to exceptional talents who demonstrated remarkable creativity and dedication throughout the program.

As part of their practical training, the graduating students featured in a variety of compelling short films, including Missing Link, Beneath Command, Recompense, One Chance, Genesis, and The Valedictorian, among others; each a testament to their growing mastery of cinematic storytelling.

In recognition of their creativity and craftsmanship, LG Electronics presented top-performing students with premium TVs, Soundbars and Audios, rewarding excellence in categories such as Best Directing and Best Production Design. This gesture not only celebrated their achievements but also underscored LG’s commitment to empowering the next generation of content creators in Nigeria’s thriving film industry.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Drikus Volschenk, Head of School at EbonyLife Creative Academy, credited the Lagos State Government’s unwavering support for the Academy’s success and the partnership with LG Electronics.

“This program would not have thrived without the state’s investment. The film industry is challenging, but these students are ready to make their mark,” he said

Sponsored Content