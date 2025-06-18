Be a Part of the WIN Academy Virtual Workshop this June! Find our more

Are you tired of feeling left behind in the digital age? Here is an opportunity to be a part of the WIN (Women Impacting Nigeria) Virtual workshop, coming up this June 2025.

Join a powerful tribe of women rewriting the rules—one click, one code, one digital win at a time.

At the WIN Academy Virtual Workshop, we’re not just talking tech—we’re building futures, unlocking income, and owning digital spaces with boldness.

🎯 Theme: Women Navigating Tech and Digital Spaces

📅 Date: Friday, 28th June 2025

⏰ Time: 8:00 PM (WAT)

📍 Location: Zoom

Say yes to growth. Say yes to possibility. Say yes to YOU.

Click here to register for free now or visit the website for more information. Your digital journey begins here.

