Zedcrest Appoints Simbiat Bada as Managing Director, Stockbroking

Zedcrest Group, one of the leading financial services powerhouses with a strong footprint across Asset Management, Investment Banking, Securities, and Financing, has announced its Board’s approval of Simbiat Bada’s appointment as Managing Director, Stockbroking.

Bada’s appointment follows Zedcrest’s acquisition of RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers and aligns with its strategic vision to deepen market capabilities as it continues to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions that drive growth and strengthen its market position.

Adedayo Amzat CFA, the Group Managing Director, Zedcrest Group who made the announcement at a media parley held at the Zedcrest Head Office in Lagos, noted that the appointment will now be vetted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to him,

“Bada’s appointment reflects Zedcrest’s commitment to deepening its expertise in securities trading and delivering superior execution, advisory, and wealth creation opportunities for our clients. It also reinforces our ambition to build a best-in-class stockbroking business that is responsive to evolving market dynamics.”

Also commenting, Chairman of the Zedcrest Board, Babatunde Sanda, FCA, expressed confidence in the appointment, noting that Bada’s leadership will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities and delivering sustained value for stakeholders. He added,

“We are confident that Simbiat brings the discipline, professionalism, and strategic insight required to strengthen Zedcrest’s position in the equities market.”

Simbiat Bada is a certified investment professional with nearly a decade of experience spanning securities trading, asset management, sales, and business development. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the American University of Nigeria, Yola, and a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Lagos. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and a qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAN).

Prior to joining Zedcrest Securities, she held key roles at Vetiva Securities and WSTC Financial Services Limited, where she leveraged her expertise in trading, operations, and wealth management to drive performance and support business growth.

As part of its long-term expansion strategy, Zedcrest had successfully acquired RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers in 2024, which was subsequently rebranded as its stockbroking arm, Zedcrest Securities. This move strengthened the company’s presence in the equities market, enhanced its trading capabilities, and expanded its offerings across the capital markets value chain.

About Zedcrest Group

Founded in 2013, Zedcrest Group offers its diverse clientele a broad range of financial solutions, which include Asset Management, Investment Banking, Securities, and Financing. These services are provided through its subsidiaries: Zedcrest Investment Managers (Zedcrest Wealth), Zedcrest Global Markets, Zedcrest Securities, Zedcrest Capital, and Zedvance Finance. For more information, visit www.zedcrest.com.

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