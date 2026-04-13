Wunmi Adelusi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Consistent

There is a tension that many goal-driven people rarely talk about. It is the tension between the discipline that built you and the flexibility required to grow you further. We celebrate consistency, and rightly so. But there is a side of consistency that, if left unchecked, quietly becomes your greatest limitation.

As we settle into the second quarter of the year, many people have moved past the excitement of goal-setting season. The vision boards are up. The goals are written. But what often goes unexplored is how to pursue the goals, and for how long a particular approach remains useful. That is the conversation I want to have today.

The Power or Limitation of Consistency

James Clear, in Atomic Habits, makes a compelling case for the compounding power of small, repeated actions. Whatever you do consistently, over time, grows. This applies to skill-building, financial investment, relationships, and professional credibility alike. Without consistency, habits cannot form. Without habits, mastery remains out of reach. It takes practice to build proficiency, and practice, by definition, requires repetition.

Clear also acknowledges something equally important: One of the greatest threats to consistency is boredom. Before a habit is fully formed, many people abandon it, not because it is not working, but because it no longer feels new. This is the first edge of the sword.

The second edge is subtler, and in some ways more dangerous. It is not the failure to be consistent, but the success of it. This is what I mean: Over time, consistency can produce mastery. You build the habit, you show up reliably, and eventually the results follow. But somewhere along that journey, consistency can shift from discipline into comfort. And comfort, left unexamined, becomes complacency.

The consistency that brought you to where you are today is not necessarily the consistency that will take you to where you want to go next. The habits, strategies, and approaches that served you at one level may actually hold you back at the next. The danger is in being consistent with the wrong things, or for too long, without examining whether what you are doing is still serving your growth.

So What Do You Do?

Evaluate, don’t just execute. Consistency without reflection is routine masquerading as progress. Periodically ask yourself: Is this habit helping me grow, or simply helping me maintain? There is a difference between the two. For example, if your professional development goal is to complete a training every quarter, the intentional version of that goal means seeking out training in areas where you are weakest or least exposed, not simply completing any training to tick the box.

Evolve your effort. Think of a fitness analogy. If you started with a ten-minute walk and that walk helped you build the habit of daily movement, wonderful. But after a while, the same ten minutes will no longer challenge your body in the same way. Growth requires progressive demand. The same principle applies to your career. Once a level of consistency produces competence, it is time to raise the bar — not abandon the habit, but deepen it.

Never stop improving. The secret to results that last is not perfection; it is the refusal to stop getting better. Consistency should build in you an endurance that leads to progress, not a comfort that keeps you stationary. In every season of your journey, there should be evidence of growth.

Make it meaningful. One of the quieter reasons people plateau is that their activities have become mechanical. When what you do stops feeling purposeful, motivation erodes. Reconnect regularly to the why behind your goals. That connection is what transforms routine into resolve.

Sometimes, what we need is not new goals. We need a new strategy for achieving the ones we already have. We need to examine whether the method that served us in one season is still the right method for this one. Growth requires that we hold consistency and adaptability in the same hand, disciplined enough to keep showing up, and wise enough to evolve how we show up.

Do not let your greatest strength become your greatest limitation. The goal is not just to be consistent. The goal is to be consistently growing.

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