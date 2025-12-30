Wunmi Adelusi: Career Lessons I Learned in My 2025

Continuous learning remains one of the most defining factors of success in our time. Alvin Toffler once noted that the illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read or write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. That insight feels even more relevant today.

One of the most powerful ways to learn is to pause and reflect. And so, as has become my custom, I’m sharing my key career lessons from 2025, lessons shaped by experience, observation, and honest self-assessment.

AI Is No Longer Optional; It’s Leverage

High performers are no longer working harder; they are working smarter. AI has become a daily productivity partner, strengthening research, sharpening arguments, improving writing, and accelerating execution. It is no longer a distant or abstract phenomenon. It is here, embedded in how work gets done. At this point, not knowing is no longer a valid excuse. The advantage now lies in intentional and responsible adoption.

Consistency Is the Price of Competence and Credibility

The competence and credibility that many people seek publicly are built quietly, through consistency. James Clear reminds us that habits are the compound interest of self-improvement, and that truth played out clearly this year. How we spend our days is ultimately how we spend our lives. Habits are not formed in grand moments, but in the steady, often unseen power of daily repetition. If you want to get better at something in your career or any aspect, practice it consistently, even when there is no applause.

Writing Is a Career Accelerator

The power of writing stood out again this year. Writing sharpens thinking, clarifies ideas, and opens doors. Sometimes, what you write is what creates visibility long before you are physically present. In many cases, writing paves the way for you to be invited into rooms you haven’t yet entered.

Ambition Without Action Breeds Anxiety

I learned this personally. For a long time, I carried the idea of starting a program, and every time I thought about it, I felt a quiet unease. Eventually, I started taking it one day at a time. The anxiety lifted almost gradually/ Action has a way of dissolving fear. Progress often begins not with clarity, but with courage.

As You Rise, You Must Find and Use Your Voice

As you climb the leadership ladder, silence is no longer neutral. It is no longer enough to attend meetings and not speak. You must care enough to contribute. This year, I had to become more intentional about how I showed up in conversations, which led me to create a simple framework, S.P.I.C.E., to guide my interventions in meetings:

S – Set the Tone: Open with respect, presence, and acknowledgement of previous contributions.

Open with respect, presence, and acknowledgement of previous contributions. P – Position with Perspective: Build on what’s been said, then add your unique lens.

Build on what’s been said, then add your unique lens. I – Input with Insight: Share an idea that moves the conversation forward.

Share an idea that moves the conversation forward. C – Clarify or Challenge: Ask thoughtful questions that deepen the dialogue.

Ask thoughtful questions that deepen the dialogue. E – End with an Elevating Takeaway: Leave a resonant point that inspires action.

Leadership requires voice, and voice requires intention.

Redefine Progress, On Your Own Terms

This year, progress for me sometimes meant simply making it through the week and accomplishing what I set out to do. Progress wears many faces and comes in phases. For one person, it may look like a promotion. For another, it may be mastery, refinement, or quiet excellence. Sometimes, progress is stewardship. Sometimes, it is consistency. Sometimes, it is the courage to begin, even without finishing. Increasingly, I’ve learned that progress is less about speed and more about alignment.

Whatever shape your reflection takes, be honest with yourself. Be kind to yourself. Be true to what progress means for you.

Relationships Are Long-Term Assets

Not every relationship yields immediate or transactional outcomes. Still, nurture them. The people who move fastest in their careers are often those who invested patiently in genuine relationships. Some connections take time to reveal their value, but they often become the bridges you didn’t know you’d need.

Your Personal Brand Still Matters

How are you perceived? This question continues to matter. Today, introductions are quickly followed by LinkedIn searches and digital impressions. Your presence, online and offline, shapes opportunities. Invest in your personal brand beyond your institution. Who are you outside your job title or employer’s name? Build that identity deliberately.

Early Is Better Than On Time

This lesson proved itself repeatedly. Being early signals preparedness, respect, and seriousness. It gives you margin, and margin often translates into influence.

Invest in People

One timeless truth remains: invest in people, raise others, and opportunities will flow. Influence is not built through control, but through contribution. When you help others grow, you build something far more enduring than positional power.