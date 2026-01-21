Exude a Breathtaking Presence at Your Edo Trad With This Regal Bridal Look

Hello there, Edo brides-to-be! Are you searching for a look that is absolutely in tune with your roots and equally balances it out with modern elegance? Today is your lucky day! We have something that completely captures this beautifully.

This stunning Edo traditional bridal look, designed by Abike Eko, has the answer to your search! The sequined dress also features ruffled, tulle long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and coral beads that border the bodice and skirt in lovely patterns. The beauty is in the details! Dera MUA delivered magic with this absolutely gorgeous makeup, and for that cultural essence that crowns the ensemble regally, Okuku Abeni stepped in, crafting the lovely Okuku to perfection. Bridal excellence can be all yours with this look. Trust us when we say it’s everything you need to take your big day to the next level.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Belle: @batifebentley

Dress: @abikeeko

Photography: @derichweddings

Makeup: @dera_mua

Okuku: @okuku_by_abeni

Hairstylist: @annabelstyledyou