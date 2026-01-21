Connect with us

Beauty Look Weddings

Exude a Breathtaking Presence at Your Edo Trad With This Regal Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Mercy Eke is Serving Chic Bridal Magic in This Stunning White Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Green & Glam! This Reception Look is a Stunning Pathway to Bridal Perfection

Beauty Look Weddings

Blossom Into a Radiant Yoruba Bride With This Exquisite Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Shine & Sparkle All Through Your After-Party With This Colourful Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Here’s a Super Stylish Nikkah Look For The Modest Bride-to-be

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Wunmi Mosaku Is Giving Glow, Glam and All the Yellow Vibes

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring That Regal Essence To Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Beauty Look Weddings

Golden Radiance Meets Igbo Culture in This Stylish Isi-Agu Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your White Wedding in Pure Radiance With This Inspo

Beauty Look

Exude a Breathtaking Presence at Your Edo Trad With This Regal Bridal Look

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello there, Edo brides-to-be! Are you searching for a look that is absolutely in tune with your roots and equally balances it out with modern elegance? Today is your lucky day! We have something that completely captures this beautifully.

This stunning Edo traditional bridal look, designed by Abike Eko, has the answer to your search! The sequined dress also features ruffled, tulle long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and coral beads that border the bodice and skirt in lovely patterns. The beauty is in the details! Dera MUA delivered magic with this absolutely gorgeous makeup, and for that cultural essence that crowns the ensemble regally, Okuku Abeni stepped in, crafting the lovely Okuku to perfection. Bridal excellence can be all yours with this look. Trust us when we say it’s everything you need to take your big day to the next level.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @batifebentley
Dress: @abikeeko
Photography: @derichweddings
Makeup: @dera_mua
Okuku: @okuku_by_abeni
Hairstylist: @annabelstyledyou

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php