Here’s a Super Stylish Nikkah Look For The Modest Bride-to-be

Over the years, modest bridal fashion has continued to evolve, with many dynamic, fabulous styles taking centre stage. Today’s look is definitely one that stands out incredibly, creating a beautiful balance between conservative style and full-on glamour.

Designed expertly by Abbas Woman NG, this stunning white look is absolutely perfect for your Nikkah ceremony. From the lace sleeves to the cut-out structured bodice, the wrapped effect down to the hips, the voluminous drape and veil, this look summons an aura of graceful luxury. Keeping up with the modest customs, Sammy Inventions crafted the turban into fine pleats that frame the face perfectly. Tying the look together is this bold makeup executed flawlessly by Forte Glamour. Imagine stepping into your big day wearing something this magical. Those dreams can become reality once you embrace the breathtaking charm of this ensemble.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle @raihanabints

Dress @abbaswoman.ng

Makeup @forteglamour

Turban @sammyinventions

Hairstylist @dpmhairstudio.ng

Photography @toniegrapher

Stylist @the_actual_abbas