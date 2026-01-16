Shine & Sparkle All Through Your After-Party With This Colourful Bridal Inspo

Do you know what makes a wedding even more jolly? The after party! As a bride, a look that’s just as vibrant and colourful as that energetic moment is definitely the right way to go.

This sparkling mini dress by Carew Couture guarantees maximum slay while you party all night! The sleeveless structured neckline adds a striking touch, and combined with the multicoloured bedazzled fabric, the dress is elevated to even more stunning heights! Glam by Mia created magic with this beautiful, glowy makeup, and courtesy of Mav Studios’ flawless photography skills, the whole essence of this lovely ensemble was captured. You know you’re about to have great fun confidently while you have a dress like this to make you absolutely breathtaking, so let this be your cue to add it to your bridal wardrobe.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @carewcouture

Photography: @mavstudios_

Makeup: @glambymia___