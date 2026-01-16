Leanne & Chris Got Hitched in The UK! See Their Beautiful Wedding Video

It’s a double dose of love and celebration as Leanne and Chris tied the knot in a vibrant Ghanaian traditional wedding as well as a beautiful civil wedding, both in the United Kingdom.

Ghanaian weddings are always filled with colour, rich culture and great vibes, and theirs was no exception. The lovebirds first sealed their love the traditional way, with Leanna kicking off the day with a beautiful reveal of her stunning orange-purple kente dress and a very emotional session with her mother. It was time for the real deal to begin, and Chris, in his ceremonial kente wrapper, danced into the hall with his squad. Customary to Ghanaian wedding rites, they came bearing gifts for the bride’s family. Then our stunning bridey danced into the hall. The final rites were completed, and lovebirds finally tied the knot!

The civil wedding was a beautiful ceremony, also. Once more, they sealed their love under a sacred oath and in the presence of family and loved ones. Leanne was stunning in her lovely white dress, and by her side, Chris stood dapper in his crisp white tuxedo. They sealed their union with a kiss and proceeded to the reception. They danced, cut their cake, changed into radiant outfits, and created unforgettable memories. Their day was truly a special one, and we believe they will cherish it forever. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

Credit

Videography: @ohenekfilms