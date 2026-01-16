Adebola Came Late to Class and Found Her Soulmate, Christian!

What are the odds? Arriving late to class and immediately connecting with a stranger. Then, by some miracle, joining the same group as them unknowingly. All these leading to forever? Sit tight because this is the sweet foundation of Adebola and Christian’s beautiful love story.

As soon as they spotted each other that fateful day in the second year of university, a silent chemistry began to brew between them. It was so dynamic that as Adebola was telling her friend how cute she thought Christian was, he was also inquiring about her at the same time. In fact, he knew she was the one! Fate was certainly watching this quiet admiration play out and decided to step in — by some chance, Adebola picked the same group Christian was in for a school project! Now that is one divine incident. They started working together, gradually became friends, got closer over the years, and the rest, they say, is history.

Now the lovebirds are on their way to forever and have graced us with their elegant pre-wedding photos. Each stunning frame has us mesmerised by the electric chemistry they radiate, and we’re sure they will have the same effect on you. 😍

Enjoy the photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adebola:

We first crossed paths during our second year of university, sometime between 2013 and 2014. One day, I walked into class late, the very last person to arrive. As I slipped into the room, he immediately noticed me and later told his friend under the table, “OMG, who is that girl?” At the same time, I spotted him too and remember messaging my friend, saying, “There’s a really cute guy in my class!” By then, group projects had already been assigned. The lecturer told me to quickly add my name to any group since I was late. Without thinking much, I added myself to a group, and it just happened to be his. That was how we ended up working together. After that day, nothing really happened between us. He added me on almost every social media platform, but we didn’t talk, and life went on.

Fast forward to our fourth year (2015-2016), and we found ourselves in the same class again. We smiled when we saw each other, and from that day on, there was always a seat saved beside him for me. I messaged that same friend once more: “Remember the cute guy from second year? He’s back in my class!” This time, we started talking casually and grew comfortable with each other — there was no rush. Eventually, after gathering the courage and encouragement from his friends, he slid into my DMs, using a class question as an excuse to say hello. As we started talking, he told me something he still says to this day: from the moment he saw me walk into that class in my second year, he had always known I would be his wife. After we both finished school in 2016, we finally began dating. It felt natural and perfectly timed. We dated for a couple of years, took time apart, but never truly left each other’s lives. With growth, patience, and certainty, we found our way back to each other— knowing it had always been us. That journey led us home to Nigeria, where we celebrated our traditional wedding in November 2025 — grateful that a love that began quietly in a classroom found its way back.

Credit

Photography: @omotayo_david

Planner: @tessallureevents

Makeup: @bukkyslay_

Videography: @ouch_films