From The #DMTOFOREVER! Doyin & Mena Got Hitched After Meeting Via TikTok Live

What if we told you that you could be casually scrolling on social media and suddenly stumble upon the love of your life? That’s exactly how fate played it out for Mena.

It all happened on TikTok. Doyin was on a live stream with her friend when Mena came across her. Obviously intrigued by her, he wasted no time in following her. Weeks later, they started talking, and when they finally met up, Mena approached her with a certainty that sent butterflies flying in her stomach. Exactly a year after that sweet meeting, Mena surprised Doyin with a beautiful surprise proposal. Doyin walked into the candlelit rose-petal decorated room, completely stunned! Surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, he got down on one knee, asked Doyin to make him the happiest man on earth, and she said yes! Now it’s forever o’clock as the lovebirds are getting ready to seal their sweet love story. Their bond has been so sure from day one, and we have no doubts that the future holds something absolutely amazing for the lovebirds. 😍

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:





How we met

By the bride, Doyin:

We actually met on TikTok. I was on a friend’s live video when he first saw me and liked me. He followed me, but I didn’t notice the request at the time. A few weeks later, he joined my own live, and we immediately clicked. He slid into my DMs with the sweetest, most thoughtful “Christian brother” lines, and from that moment, we started talking. Three weeks later, we finally met in person. I’ll never forget the way he looked into my eyes and said he was certain he was going to marry me — my heart literally skipped a beat. Exactly a year later, on that same date, he proposed, and it felt like the perfect circle of fate. It’s a story of patience, destiny, and love that just felt meant to be.

Credit

Bride: @ojo_adedoyin

Groom: @__.menaa__

Photography: @7thgoro

Ring: @kanzjewels