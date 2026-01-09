Connect with us

Juliet & Afolabi Are Gearing Towards Forever! See Their Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

Flora Stole Stan’s Heart at a Wedding, Leading Them to a Beautiful #BNBling!

Ify & Ify Went From Sharing Names To Sharing a Lifetime of Love! #IfyInSync2025

Daniella & Bamshak Grew Up In The Same Neighbourhood, Now It's #LovelnSymphony!

It all Started on Twitter, Now Princess & Dami are Making it Down The Aisle!

Toyin & Rauf’s Shared Passion For Exploring The World Has Led Them To Forever!

It all Began at a Pool Party, Now Naa & Quayci are #EquallyYorked Forever!

From Social Media to the Aisle: Valerie & Ray Are on to Happily Ever After!

Gbenga Knew Romoke Was Going to Be His Wife Immediately He Heard Her Sing!

Naomi & Dickson Found Love After Meeting at a Wedding! #DNinLove

6 hours ago

It always gladdens our hearts when two souls connect forever because they met and fell in love. The history, bond, and intentionality that border their relationship are what really get us going every time.

Juliet and Afolabi have traversed this sweet path that has made their connection so special, and now they have arrived at the pinnacle of this beautiful adventure, where they get to spend the rest of their lives together! They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but Afolabi definitely left his apples untouched, completely smitten by his beautiful bride-to-be, Juliet, a remarkable Medical Doctor. Together, they make a lovely pair, and their stunning pre-wedding photos are all the proof we need! The charming duo rocked elegance in their black-tie and nude outfits, as well as crisp medical scrubs; each frame radiating their sweet affection. Their connection has grown so strong, and we are simply elated that the lovebirds are getting their happily ever after. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

Evoto

Evoto

Evoto

Evoto

Credit

Bride @juliet_dike_
Photography: @kingmartins_
Makeup: @naveen_dawlley
Hair: @thehair_safari
Hair styling: @lshbeautyhub
Outfit: @laraadeola

