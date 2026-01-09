Juliet & Afolabi Are Gearing Towards Forever! See Their Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

It always gladdens our hearts when two souls connect forever because they met and fell in love. The history, bond, and intentionality that border their relationship are what really get us going every time.

Juliet and Afolabi have traversed this sweet path that has made their connection so special, and now they have arrived at the pinnacle of this beautiful adventure, where they get to spend the rest of their lives together! They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but Afolabi definitely left his apples untouched, completely smitten by his beautiful bride-to-be, Juliet, a remarkable Medical Doctor. Together, they make a lovely pair, and their stunning pre-wedding photos are all the proof we need! The charming duo rocked elegance in their black-tie and nude outfits, as well as crisp medical scrubs; each frame radiating their sweet affection. Their connection has grown so strong, and we are simply elated that the lovebirds are getting their happily ever after. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos below:

Credit

Bride @juliet_dike_

Photography: @kingmartins_

Makeup: @naveen_dawlley

Hair: @thehair_safari

Hair styling: @lshbeautyhub

Outfit: @laraadeola