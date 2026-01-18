Mac’s Aunt Set The Pace For His Beautiful Love Story With Ethel!

What does it take to change the trajectory of two lives? Sometimes, just one person who believes in a possibility no one else can see yet. In this beautiful story, it was Mac’s aunt who was the driving force behind this sweet change that led him to forever.

If not for her foresight, he and Ethel would not be where they are today. Thankfully, she played the perfect matchmaker and connected the lovebirds. Mac soon received Ethel’s Instagram details, and after admiring her from a distance, he decided to take it a step further. He messaged her, asked her out on a lunch date, and the rest, they say, is history! Now the lovebirds are set to embark on this journey of forever love, and we are super pumped for their beautiful future. Their pre-wedding photos are a stunning collection that showcases their flawless elegance and sweet connection, and honestly, we are swooning hard over each lovely frame. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Mac:

Our love story began with a little nudge from my aunt, Mama Mercy, who knew both of us since childhood and thought we might be a great match. She was right! After connecting on Instagram and admiring her from a distance, I gathered the courage to ask her out on a lunch date. The vibes were just awesome, and the rest is history! Several dates and countless calls later, we are thrilled to take our relationship to the next level and begin this new chapter together.

Credit

Planner @derbanevents

Photography @alba_experience