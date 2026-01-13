Fate Led Emeka to Nonso at the Moment She Was About to Give Up on Love!

Love has a way of showing up in the most poetic, beautiful ways. It could just be that very moment you’re giving up on the possibilities that it chooses to spring up and sweep you off your feet.

Nonso was on the path to giving up on dating when a dating app suddenly played matchmaker and led her to Emeka. How fascinating! They started talking, getting to know each other, and when they finally met on the lovely date he had planned, sparks went flying. Nonso immediately knew this was a unique feeling. Emeka remained intentional and loving, down into their relationship and after realising how similar they are, the lovebirds have now decided to take their love a further step into forever! It’s with great pleasure that we get to share their splendid pre-wedding photos with you all. Filled with rich Igbo traditional looks and the swell elegance of black-tie attire, each frame has charmed us completely, and we are absolutely here for it! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Nonso

We met on an app called Hinge in December 2023 — at a time when I had decided to take a break from dating altogether. Somehow, fate had other plans, and we matched. From the very first date, which he planned so thoughtfully, something just felt different. He continued to be intentional, setting up a series of meaningful dates — one of the most memorable being a visit to the Basilica in Washington, D.C. That day left me forever changed. As we spent more time together, we quickly realized how much we had in common — from coming from big families, to both being from Mbaise in Nigeria, to sharing the same deep appreciation for family values. Even our personalities mirrored each other in surprising and beautiful ways. Only a few weeks later, he asked me to be his girlfriend, and the rest, as they say, is history. What started as an unexpected match has grown into a love grounded in faith, family, and friendship — a story we are so excited to continue as husband and wife.

Credit

