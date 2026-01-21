Lauryn & Tobi Met on Social Media, Then Their Electric First Date Sealed The Deal!

Once again, social media has played Cupid, bringing two beautiful souls together for love! From texting all the time online to a first date that sparked all the magic, Lauryl and Tobi’s sweet love story unfolded.

Everything felt so natural and flowed smoothly right from the start. The conversations, the calls and the shared moments continued to blossom day by day into something much more beautiful. Eventually, the lovebirds decided it was time to meet in person, and it was definitely a wonderful choice. The chemistry was immediate. Every doubt they had quickly melted away, and as the day drew to a close, they realised that they shared a bond deeper than they even knew. Now, that deep bond and sweet connection have led the lovely duo to “I do!” A beautiful white wedding and Edo-Yoruba traditional wedding in Manchester, United Kingdom sealed their forever deal. Lauryl looked absolutely radiant in her stunning dresses, with Tobi looking just as charming in his suave outfits. With all gladness, here’s to their love growing brighter and brighter through each beautiful phase of forever! 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lauryl:

We met on social media, something so simple, yet it turned out to be the beginning of one of the most beautiful chapters of our lives. What started as casual messages quickly grew into long conversations that flowed effortlessly. We texted, called, and laughed for hours, discovering how naturally we connected even before we met in person. After a few weeks, we finally had our first date. There was a mix of excitement and nerves, but the moment we saw each other, everything felt calm and right. The date was relaxed and full of laughter; every bit of tension melted away as we talked and enjoyed each other’s company.

We had such a lovely time at the restaurant that we didn’t want the evening to end, so we went for more drinks at a second spot. By then, it felt like we had known each other forever. We held hands for the first time, and in that simple gesture, something clicked; it felt natural, warm, and full of promise. As we said goodbye that night, there was a quiet knowing between us. We both felt it, that this wasn’t just a great date, but the start of something truly special. From that moment on, our story unfolded beautifully, built on friendship, laughter, faith, and a love that continues to grow deeper every day.

Lauryl and Tobi also had an Edo-Yoruba traditional wedding. Here’s how it went 😍

Credit

Bride: @___itzlaurylj

Groom: @sir_thobee

Photography: @georgefaleye

Content creator: @shotbystunners

Videography: @speaklifestudios

Content creator: @Shotbystunners

Gele artist: @stunners_gele

Catering: @ijfingerlicking

Cocktails: @BlissNBlossom

Decor: @ZijoeEvents

Саке: @bimpecakes_and_pastries

Car: @empire_luxury_prestige_

Okuku artist: @uwabeauty123

Makeup: @houseofk.co

Hairstylist: @houseofjoy._

Shoes: @tavinstoresbytiwabola

Jewellery: @pinkperfection_accessories

Clutch: @jewelryplacebyot_

Groom’s Beads: @beadsbyrummiez

Wedding Dress: @nuansmodaa

Bride’s Edo outfit: @florencebyester

Bride’s Yoruba outfit: @eccentric_designsng

Afterparty dress: @houseof_kechy

All Groom’s outfits: @rhobesofficial

Wedding Robes: jamy_atelier

DJ: @hypeman_sholex_d_dj | @djay_javo

Live band: @adedoyinoseni

Alaga: @rukkychants_and_alaga

Mc: Mc Ojishishi | @official_mc_freeman

Planner: @eventsbynatalieglobal | @eventsbynatalie

Wedding coordinators: @creammoi | @missssimy

Bridesmaids’ robes: @thebridalshop_Idn

White wedding heels: @stevemadden

Asoebi girls fabric: @fabricsbyaduke

Venue: @mercuremanchester