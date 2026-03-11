These Bridesmaids in Purple and Turquoise Are Serving at Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Traditional Wedding

Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding is happening today, and the bridesmaids have already made sure everyone is paying attention. Blue and purple are the colours of the day, and the ladies are wearing both with full confidence. If the purple looks caught your eye first, it’s easy to see why.

The purple looks go all the way in. Deep royal purple and rich plum tones appear in heavily beaded and embellished designs that run from the structured bodice all the way down to the floor. There are peplum details, fringe, sheer lace sleeves, and sculptural necklines that make it clear nobody came to do things halfway. The geles are tied high and crisp, the clutches are perfectly coordinated, and the jewellery completes each look beautifully. Altogether, it’s clear these are not last-minute outfits — every detail shows careful planning and thoughtful styling.

And then there are the blue looks, which are just as striking. Bright turquoise tones run from head to toe, with fitted bodices, heavily beaded skirts, and geles tied in the same fabric, pulling everything together into one bold statement. The beadwork stands out immediately, with geometric patterns and scattered embellishments running down the skirts from waist to hem. Coordinated clutches, layered beaded necklaces, and strappy heels finish each look perfectly.

When it comes to styling, these ladies clearly understood the assignment.

See how they showed up below:

Hawa Magaji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAWANANNA REBECCA IBRAHIM MAGAJI (@hawa_magaji)

Dede Ashiogwu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashiogwu Precious (@dede_ashiogwu)

Oyin Tayo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OYINDAMOLA🖤 (@thayour_b)

Nnenna Mbonu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

Diary of a Kitchen Lover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diaryofakitchenlover (@diaryofakitchenlover)

Teminikan