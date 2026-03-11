Connect with us

Scoop Style Weddings

These Bridesmaids in Purple and Turquoise Are Serving at Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson's Traditional Wedding

Beauty Scoop Style

Temi Ajibade’s Fresh Accra Cornrows Are the Chicest Braided Look You’ll See Today

Scoop Sports

Victoria Mboko Defeats Amanda Anisimova at Indian Wells: "It’s Really a Privilege"

Scoop Style

Tyla Slayed the Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2026 Show in Paris | See Photos

Health News Scoop

It’s Getting Hot! NiMet Issues Heat Stress Warning for Nigerians | Here is How to Stay Safe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toka McBaror’s “The Creek” Stars Bucci Franklin, Sunshine Rosman & Sam Dede | Watch the Trailer

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr's New Single "Where Do We Go" Is About That Situationship You Cannot Quite Name

Music Scoop

Davido, Ayra Starr & The Cavemen Join Angélique Kidjo on Upcoming Album “Hope!!”

Literature Scoop Style

Bvlgari Names Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Global Icon for “Carrying Culture” Campaign

Music Scoop Style

Tems Leads the Polka Dot Trend in a Custom Ruched Silhouette at the O2 Arena | See Photos

Scoop

These Bridesmaids in Purple and Turquoise Are Serving at Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Traditional Wedding

The #MeetTheDapsons26 traditional wedding is in full swing, and the bridesmaids are already a highlight in royal purple and bright turquoise AsoEbi. From sculptural geles to elaborate beadwork, the ladies brought full intention and high-fashion flare to Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s celebration in every frame.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Bridesmaids in a collage wearing heavily beaded turquoise-blue AsoEbi with matching blue geles, and a royal purple beaded gown with a white gele. lace gown with a white gele.

Bridesmaids in a collage wearing heavily beaded turquoise-blue AsoEbi with matching blue geles, and a royal purple beaded gown with a white gele.

Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding is happening today, and the bridesmaids have already made sure everyone is paying attention. Blue and purple are the colours of the day, and the ladies are wearing both with full confidence. If the purple looks caught your eye first, it’s easy to see why.

The purple looks go all the way in. Deep royal purple and rich plum tones appear in heavily beaded and embellished designs that run from the structured bodice all the way down to the floor. There are peplum details, fringe, sheer lace sleeves, and sculptural necklines that make it clear nobody came to do things halfway. The geles are tied high and crisp, the clutches are perfectly coordinated, and the jewellery completes each look beautifully. Altogether, it’s clear these are not last-minute outfits — every detail shows careful planning and thoughtful styling.

And then there are the blue looks, which are just as striking. Bright turquoise tones run from head to toe, with fitted bodices, heavily beaded skirts, and geles tied in the same fabric, pulling everything together into one bold statement. The beadwork stands out immediately, with geometric patterns and scattered embellishments running down the skirts from waist to hem. Coordinated clutches, layered beaded necklaces, and strappy heels finish each look perfectly.

When it comes to styling, these ladies clearly understood the assignment.

See how they showed up below:

Hawa Magaji

Dede Ashiogwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashiogwu Precious (@dede_ashiogwu)

Oyin Tayo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OYINDAMOLA🖤 (@thayour_b)

Nnenna Mbonu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

Diary of a Kitchen Lover

Teminikan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE TEMINIKAN (@teminikan__)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php