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Stella Damasus Shows Us How to Wear Velvet for a Sophisticated Night Out

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Stella Damasus Shows Us How to Wear Velvet for a Sophisticated Night Out

Stella Damasus is giving blue velvet fresh appeal in a midnight-blue corset and printed skirt combo that just might inspire your next party or evening look.
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A close-up portrait of Stella Damasus showing her smoky eye makeup, gold drop earrings, and a metallic gold structured clutch.

A close-up portrait of Stella Damasus showing her smoky eye makeup, gold drop earrings, and a metallic gold structured clutch. Photo Credit: Stella Damasus/Instagram

Stella Damasus is making a strong case for velvet as an evening staple in this latest look.

She steps out in a strapless midnight-blue velvet corset designed with a pointed waistline and subtle beading along the neckline. The structured fit gives the look shape while keeping the finish clean and refined.

She pairs it with a floor-length skirt in gold and bronze circular print, bringing contrast through colour and texture. The metallic tones continue through her accessories, including a structured gold half-moon clutch and oversized drop earrings.

Actor Stella Damasus posing in a beaded midnight blue velvet corset and a gold patterned floor-length skirt while holding a gold clutch.

Actor Stella Damasus posing in a beaded midnight blue velvet corset and a gold patterned floor-length skirt while holding a gold clutch. Photo Credit: Stella Damasus/Instagram

A matching velvet wrap draped over her arm adds an extra layer for the evening and ties the look together without taking attention away from the main pieces.

With soft side-parted waves and understated glam, Stella keeps the focus where it should be: on a well-built outfit with clear direction.

It is a useful reminder that blue velvet can work beautifully for an evening occasion when paired with strong structure, balanced accessories, and pieces that let the fabric take centre stage.

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A post shared by Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus)

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