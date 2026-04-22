Stella Damasus Shows Us How to Wear Velvet for a Sophisticated Night Out

Stella Damasus is making a strong case for velvet as an evening staple in this latest look.

She steps out in a strapless midnight-blue velvet corset designed with a pointed waistline and subtle beading along the neckline. The structured fit gives the look shape while keeping the finish clean and refined.

She pairs it with a floor-length skirt in gold and bronze circular print, bringing contrast through colour and texture. The metallic tones continue through her accessories, including a structured gold half-moon clutch and oversized drop earrings.

A matching velvet wrap draped over her arm adds an extra layer for the evening and ties the look together without taking attention away from the main pieces.

With soft side-parted waves and understated glam, Stella keeps the focus where it should be: on a well-built outfit with clear direction.

It is a useful reminder that blue velvet can work beautifully for an evening occasion when paired with strong structure, balanced accessories, and pieces that let the fabric take centre stage.

See more photos below