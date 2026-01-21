Bond With Me 007 Concludes A Decade-Long Journey With A Tale Of Two Continents: Lagos And Maryland

Lagos, Nigeria & Maryland, USA , After ten remarkable years of celebrating love, connection, and cultural storytelling, Bond With Me 007 officially enters its final chapter with a historic two-part grand finale spanning Africa and North America.

The first chapter of this finale will unfold in Lagos, Nigeria, on February 6, 2026, at the elegant Black Diamond Hotel, marking the opening stop of the Bond With Me 007 farewell journey. The experience will later conclude in Maryland, USA, bringing the curtain down on a decade-long legacy that has resonated deeply with audiences across continents.

Created by Feyikemi Kukoyi, Creative Director and Founder of FTK~Konnect Events, Bond With Me 007 has evolved since its inception into a globally recognized luxury experience known for its intentional storytelling, refined aesthetics, and emotionally resonant celebrations of love. What began as a boutique Valentine-season concept has grown into a cultural platform connecting Africa and the diaspora through shared values of intimacy, elegance, and human connection.

Lagos: The Opening Chapter of the Final Slate

The Lagos edition, titled “Bond With Me 007: The Final Slate,” represents a symbolic homecoming and a powerful opening to the farewell series. The evening will be hosted by the legendary and effortlessly elegant Stella Damasus, alongside the ever-charismatic Kunle Remi, bringing warmth, sophistication and personality to the night.

Adding to the emotional depth of the experience is a live performance by acclaimed singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo, whose timeless love songs have become anthems across generations. Guests can expect a carefully curated atmosphere that blends fine dining, cinematic ambiance, music, storytelling and meaningful interaction.

The Lagos audience will include creatives, tastemakers, professionals, influencers, and lovers of thoughtfully curated luxury experiences—reflecting the city’s growing influence as a global cultural capital.

Maryland: The Final Curtain

Following the Lagos experience, Bond With Me 007 will officially close its journey in Maryland, USA. A region deeply connected to the brand’s growth and its strong diaspora community. The Maryland edition will serve as the concluding chapter, bringing together longtime supporters, cultural leaders, and global audiences who have been part of the Bond With Me story over the past decade.

Together, Lagos and Maryland represent a full-circle moment; a bridge between continents, cultures, and communities that have shaped the Bond With Me 007 legacy.

A Legacy Beyond an Event

Bond With Me 007 is more than a Valentine-season gathering. It is a celebration of love in all its forms—romantic love, friendship, self-love, and cultural pride expressed through music, fashion, conversation, and shared experiences. Its finale stands as a tribute to ten years of intentional storytelling and global connection.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Lagos edition of Bond With Me 007: The Final Slate are available via FTK~Konnect Events through their Instagram bio or directly Here.

As Bond With Me 007 takes its final bow, it does so across two continents; Lagos and Maryland; closing a decade-long journey with elegance, emotion, and history in the making.

