Connect with us

Events

Empowering The Next Generation Of Women In Tech: Highlights From The PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria's IWD Webinar discusses Collaborative Business Models for Women Entrepreneurs | March 11th

Events

IWD HerStage 2026: BellaNaija Partners With Under 40 CEOs For Women Business Leaders Event

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria's IWD Webinar to discuss Structured Execution in Building a Real Business | March 10th

Events Promotions

Leadership, Action & Purpose: Mfon Ekpo Speaks at International Women’s Day Celebration in Uyo

Events Promotions

Inside TeKnowledge’s Executive Leadership Brunch Celebrating Women Powering Africa’s Digital Future

Events Promotions

Women Are Driving Africa’s Creator Economy Nightangle Agency Highlights Power Of Giving In New IWD Campaign

Events

NaijAid UK Founder Celebrates Mum’s 75th Birthday in Grand Lagos Celebration

Events News Promotions

Lafarge Africa Celebrates Trade Partners at the 2025 Customer and Transporter Awards

Events Promotions

Stanford Seed Network Nigeria launches IWD Webinar Series to empower Women Entrepreneurs

Events

Empowering The Next Generation Of Women In Tech: Highlights From The PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass

Written By PalmPay
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

L-R – Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen, Kemi Okusanya; Managing Director, Head of Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), PalmPay, Harriet Kariuki, and Director, Enterprise Development Centre (Pan-Atlantic University), Nneka Okekearu, at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass brought together ambitious young women eager to build successful careers in tech and the broader digital economy. The three-day program provided an inspiring platform for learning, networking, and preparing participants for real opportunities in the industry.

Over the past three years, the Purple Woman initiative has continued to grow in impact, empowering more than 250 young women and helping bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world career opportunities in the tech ecosystem.

Managing Director, PalmPay Limited, Chika Nwosu, at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass

This year’s edition attracted overwhelming interest, with more than 1,000 applications from across the country. After a careful selection process, 100 outstanding women were chosen to participate in the 3-Day Masterclass, where they engaged in intensive sessions designed to equip them with practical skills and industry insights.

The masterclass covered a wide range of critical career areas, including Human Resources, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing, Personal Financial Management, UX/UI Design, Software Engineering, and Product Management. Each session was facilitated by experienced industry professionals who shared practical knowledge, career guidance, and insights into navigating the evolving tech and fintech landscape.

The ten outstanding participants who secured internship placements with PalmPay at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

Beyond learning, the program also created tangible opportunities for participants. Ten exceptional participants were awarded six-month internship placements at PalmPay, giving them the chance to gain hands-on experience, develop professional skills, and begin their journey within the industry.

At PalmPay, being “The Smarter Way to Bank” goes beyond delivering innovative financial services. It also means creating meaningful impact by opening doors to opportunities that empower the next generation of talent.

PalmPay exclusives and the ten outstanding participants who secured internship placements with the PalmPay team at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass

Through initiatives like Purple Woman, PalmPay remains committed to supporting women, fostering inclusion in the tech ecosystem, and equipping young professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Head of Marketing, PalmPay Nigeria, Olorunfemi Hanson (left); and Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen, Kemi Okusanya at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass

Head of Marketing, PalmPay Nigeria, Olorunfemi Hanson (left); and Director, Enterprise Development Centre (Pan-Atlantic University), Nneka Okekearu, at the PalmPay Purple Woman 3.0 Masterclass.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php