Premier Cool Launches “10K for 10K” Promo. Rewards 10,000 Nigerians with ₦10,000 Each in collaboration with Palm Pay

Premier Cool, one of Nigeria’s antibacterial cooling bar soap, has announced the launch of its nationwide consumer promotion, “10K for 10K”, in partnership with Palmpay, one of Nigeria’s digital bank.

This promo is designed to reward 10,000 Nigerians with ₦10,000 amounting to a total of ₦100 million in cash rewards paid instantly via PalmPay wallets. Running from January 12 to April 11, 2026, 111 winners will emerge daily throughout the three-month period.

Speaking on the campaign, the MD PZ Cussons Africa Oghale Elueni said

‘At a time when financial pressure is real for many households, this promo is our way of easing the load and refresh Nigerians, emotionally and financially with a brand they already know and trust. Participation is straightforward and reward is instant, on your PalmPay wallet

Consumers can take part in three easy steps:

Buy a promo-coded pack of Premier Cool 110g (Ultimate or Black) and unwrap to reveal a unique code inside.

Scan the QR code on the pack, which leads directly to the campaign microsite and the PalmPay app.

Enter the unique code on PalmPay for an instant draw and a chance to win ₦10,000 instantly.

New PalmPay users participating in the campaign will also enjoy a welcome bonus of up to ₦5,550, further reinforcing PalmPay’s commitment to delivering practical value and smarter everyday banking.

Also speaking at the launch, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu,

“noted that this campaign reflects PalmPay’s commitment to delivering real, everyday value to Nigerians. By partnering with a brand that families have trusted for decades, we are reinforcing our promise of smarter banking that supports daily living, saving, and financial growth..”

Rewarding Loyalty, the Premier Cool Way

Premier Cool understands the value of loyalty and believes freshness should come with real rewards. With the 10K for 10K Promo, Premier Cool reinforces its commitment to consumers through meaningful engagement, proving that staying fresh pays.

With decades of heritage under PZ Cussons, Premier Cool remains a symbol of reliability, family well-being, and consistent quality in Nigerian homes.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a digital banking platform driving financial inclusion and economic empowerment in underserved emerging markets. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay empowers individuals and businesses with tools to manage and grow their money.

PalmPay offers a comprehensive range of products, including mobile payments, savings, and micro-insurance via its app and mobile money agent network.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and processes up to 15 million transactions daily. PalmPay has operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Bangladesh. For more information, visit

Sponsored Content