The Stylish Smartphone With a Second Screen You Didn’t Know You Needed

Smartphones have become the center of modern life. They help us capture memories, build brands, stay entertained, manage work, and stay connected, often all at once.

But while many phones focus purely on performance, the Infinix NOTE 60 Pro takes a different approach: blending style, creativity, and powerful everyday functionality into a device designed for the way people actually live.

From its sleek metal design to its impressive camera and innovative two-screen interaction, the NOTE 60 Pro introduces features that make everyday smartphone use feel more expressive and enjoyable.

Here’s what makes it stand out;

A Stylish Design That Feels Premium in Your Hand

The NOTE 60 Pro makes an immediate impression with its refined build.

It features a high-strength aluminum alloy frame paired with ultra-slim bezels and smoothly contoured edges that make it comfortable to hold throughout the day. The matte metal finish adds a subtle sophistication while helping the device resist fingerprints and everyday wear.

The result is a smartphone that looks polished and modern without trying too hard, a device that fits effortlessly into both work and social settings.

Your Phone… But With a Second Screen

One of the most unique features of the NOTE 60 Pro is the Active Matrix Display, an interactive LED interface built into the back of the phone.

Think of it as a second screen that lights up to show notifications, incoming calls, timers, and alerts, allowing you to check important updates without even unlocking your phone.

But the feature goes beyond simple notifications. Users can personalise it with custom light signatures, scrolling emojis, your name, and playful Pixel Pets animations, giving the phone a fun and expressive personality.

In a world where most smartphones look and behave the same, the Active Matrix Display adds a striking touch that instantly stands out.

A Camera That Keeps Up With Your Life — Day or Night

Whether it’s capturing everyday moments or creating content for social media, a smartphone camera needs to perform in any environment.

The NOTE 60 Pro features a 50MP OIS Night Master Camera designed to deliver clear, vibrant images across different lighting conditions.

With Optical Image Stabilization, photos remain sharp while videos stay steady even when shot handheld. The camera also improves light sensitivity, making it easier to capture brighter, more detailed photos in low-light settings.

From spontaneous night outings to indoor celebrations, the camera helps ensure your moments are captured beautifully.



A Screen That Makes Everything More Enjoyable

The front of the NOTE 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Ultra HDR display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals.

Whether you’re watching videos, browsing social media, editing photos, or gaming, the screen provides crisp details and fluid motion that enhance the viewing experience.

With 4500-nit peak brightness, the display also stays visible even under bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.



Power That Keeps Up With Your Lifestyle





Switching between apps, streaming content, editing photos, or gaming has never been this fast and responsive. Behind the scenes, the NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G processor, delivering smooth performance across everyday tasks.

The device is also supported by a 3D IceCore Vapor Chamber cooling system, which helps maintain stable performance during heavier usage.

The result is a smartphone that keeps up with busy digital routines without slowing down.

A Battery That Goes the Distance… And Heals Itself

The NOTE 60 Pro is designed for people who rely on their phones throughout the day.

Its 6500mAh battery provides long-lasting power for work, entertainment, and social activity. When it’s time to recharge, 90W fast charging quickly restores power, while 30W wireless charging offers additional convenience.

The phone also introduces Battery Self-Healing Technology, designed to maintain battery health over time and support reliable long-term usage.



Smart Details That Elevate Everyday Use

Beyond the headline features, the NOTE 60 Pro includes several thoughtful additions that make daily use even better.

The device comes with JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, delivering richer sound for music, movies, and gaming. It also supports eSIM connectivity, features an IR blaster for controlling compatible home devices, and includes IP64 splash resistance for added durability.

Running on Android 16 with XOS 16, the smartphone will also receive three years of Android updates and five years of security updates, helping ensure it stays secure and optimized over time.



A Smartphone That Fits the Way We Live Today

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro blends design, creativity, and powerful everyday functionality into a device that feels both stylish and practical.

And with the Active Matrix Display adding that unique two-screen flex, it’s also a device that stands out in a crowd.

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro is available at authorized retailers nationwide.

The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro is available at authorized retailers nationwide.



