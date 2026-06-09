See How the Razzl City Tour Connects Consumers Through Culture and Community Pride

Razzl, the carbonated soft drink brand from Ultimum Limited, recently showcased another symbolic expression of its Razzl Your World philosophy through the Razzl City Tour, a multi-city experiential campaign designed to celebrate the uniqueness of people, communities and cultures across Nigeria.

Rooted in the belief that everyone should have the confidence to live authentically, express themselves boldly and embrace what makes them unique, Razzl Your World serves as the brand’s call to consumers to show up unapologetically as themselves. The Razzl City Tour was created as an extension of that message, taking the brand directly into markets, campuses and communities where culture, identity and self-expression naturally come alive.

The multi-city campaign combined on-ground activations, influencer engagement, radio conversations and digital participation to engage consumers across the country. What began as interactions among creators and consumers on Instagram and TikTok grew into wider conversations on X, where people shared perspectives on the unique identity, culture and energy of their cities. In many ways, the conversation became a celebration of how different communities across Nigeria choose to express themselves and, ultimately, Razzl Their World.

Speaking on the campaign, Elizabeth Adesina, Senior Digital and Media Manager at Ultimum Limited, said the initiative was designed to celebrate individuality while fostering meaningful connections among consumers across different regions.

“Razzl is a brand that encourages people to be the most authentic version of themselves. We recognise that identity is rooted in place, and people express themselves differently depending on where they originate from, and that matters to us. So, we made a deliberate choice to show up where our consumers already are, in their schools and their markets, where they naturally connect and build communities. With our Cola, Orange and Lemon flavours as the backdrop, we are inviting everyone to Razzl their world, on their own terms, in their own way,” she said.

The tour featured activations across major markets and tertiary institutions in several cities. In Ibadan, engagements were held at Bodija Market and the University of Ibadan, while consumers in Lagos participated through activities at Ojuwoye Market, Igando Market and Lagos State University (LASU).

In Awka, the campaign visited Eke Awka Market and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), while consumers in Port Harcourt engaged with the brand at Mile 3 Market and Ignatius Ajuru University. The tour also extended to Nyong Essien Market and the University of Uyo, Cemetery Market and Abia Polytechnic in Aba, as well as communities in Enugu, Benin, Owerri and Abakaliki.

Across the various locations, participants engaged in games, music sessions, interactive challenges and experiential activities designed to encourage participation and celebrate the distinct character of their communities. The campaign also generated conversations on regional radio stations, where listeners shared stories and perspectives about the cities they proudly call home.

According to the brand, the Razzl City Tour reflects the growing importance of experiential engagement in building meaningful consumer connections. By creating opportunities for Nigerians to celebrate their identities, showcase the character of their communities and connect through shared experiences, the campaign demonstrated that there is no single way to Razzl Your World. Whether in a market, on a campus or within a community, authenticity remains at the heart of the experience.

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