Edugrant is Empowering the next Generation through Scholarship Provision

Black Tie Christmas is Coming! Enjoy an Exquisite Evening of Fine Christmas Music | December 19th

Be the First to experience the Ethnikologie Vintage Interiors' New Store Location | November 5th

Flytime Music Festival Returns this December!

The Beauty West Africa Exhibition and Conference is back | November 17th - 19th

Ajebo Hustlers will be Live at the 'Dia de Los Muertos' Hosted by Volcán Tequila | November 2nd

Here’s What Went Down at the TEDxLagos Adventure 2021

Nigeria's Odaro Franklin, Andrew Nathan, emerge as Top 10 Winners in the BIC ‘Art Master Africa’ Competition

Get Ready for the Whitley Neil Halloween Party | October 31

Trophy set to host Nigeria’s 1st International Stout Festival | Nov. 13th

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Edugrant is a non-governmental organization dedicated to providing quality education to underserved students through scholarships funded by individuals and corporate donors. The organization was founded on the belief that quality education is critical to shaping the youth into worthy members of society.

Edugrant was motivated by the significant educational disparities in Nigeria and is on a mission to invest in young people by providing them with the education they deserve.
Over the past few years, the organization has hosted several programs and training for less privileged students; these include digital skills, financial literacy, web design, coding, and career guidance.

Scholarship provision is the core mission of Edugrant, and they have successfully awarded scholarships to several students in different tertiary institutions in Nigeria, including Lagos State University, University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin, University of Nigeria Nsuka,
National Open University, University of Enugu, FUT Minna, Anambra State University, University of Ibadan, and FUT Akure.

As the unemployment rate and lack of skilled labour are on the increase, Edugrant is committed to creating more scholarship opportunities for underserved students by collaborating with as many individuals and organizations as possible; thereby helping students to achieve their education goals and dreams.

To find out more about Edugrant visit www.edugrantng.org also follow their social media to stay updated Twitter & Instagram, Facebook & LinkedIn

To partner with the organization in changing the face of education in Nigeria, reach out via their website or social handles.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

