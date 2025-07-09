Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine

Calling on all Chocolate Lovers! This is the Fudgiest Cake You’ll Ever Taste

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & Uma Thurman Talk Warrior Codes, Revenge & Immortality in "The Old Guard 2"

BN TV Music Scoop

These 5 Mohbad Songs Will Always Hit—No Matter the Mood

BN TV Music

Fave Is So Done With Mixed Signals | Watch Her COLORS Performance of “Intentions”

BN TV Cuisine

Skip the Eggs, Keep the Flavour! This Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake Is Pure Comfort

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Sola Sobowale, Yemi Solade & Bimbo Ademoye Lead a Sharp Political Drama in "Her Excellency"

BN TV

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Michelle Williams lit up the Spirit Tunnel on the Jennifer Hudson Show with her joyful dance and cool-girl striped shirt and pants look.
Avatar photo

Published

36 minutes ago

 on

You know those moments that just radiate good vibes and leave you smiling from ear to ear? Michelle Williams gave us exactly that when she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, and her entrance was nothing short of glorious.

Wearing a striped button-down shirt and sleek black wide-leg pants, the former Destiny’s Child star stepped into the show’s iconic purple-curtained hallway, famously known as the Spirit Tunnel, and what followed was pure, unfiltered joy. The moment she appeared, the room lit up. Cheers rang out. Applause echoed. People clapped like they were greeting royalty.

Michelle’s reaction was priceless. She lit up, raising her arms high, clapping along, and breaking into a joyful little dance that had everyone smiling. You could feel the love in the room. The kind of warmth that only happens when someone truly beloved walks in.

And if there’s one thing Michelle knows how to do, it’s walk with grace, style, and a dash of playful spirit. She danced through the Spirit Tunnel, soaked up every ounce of love, and reminded us what joy in motion looks like.

Watch the full moment below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php