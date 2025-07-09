Connect with us

Cardi B Blossoms in Red at Paris Haute Couture Week in Striking Rahul Mishra Gown | See Photos

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

Cardi B Came to Paris Haute Couture Week with a Crow and Couture You Can’t Unsee

This Romantic Eiffel Tower Proposal from Akin Faminu to Kiky Festus Will Melt Your Heart

Funke Akindele Just Served Corporate Chic with a Cultural Twist

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

Tems in Yellow & Gold at 7Fest is a Moment We’re Still Not Over | See Photos

Beyoncé Served Fringe, Fur & Full-On Glam at Her Cowboy Carter Stop in D.C.

Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

Cardi B’s Rahul Mishra look at Paris Haute Couture Week was a full couture moment, complete with 3D rose flowers and all the glam Paris could handle.
Have you been following Cardi B’s fashion streak at Paris Haute Couture Week? She’s been serving one bold look after another, turning the city’s most exclusive shows into her personal fashion gallery. From theatrical entrances to sculptural gowns, each appearance has kept the cameras, and everyone watching, fully locked in.

Her style parade began at the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 couture show, where she arrived in a structured fringe dress and brought along an unexpected guest: a live crow. The dramatic look, paired with the bird perched on her arm, was more than a look.

Later, she made her way to Stéphane Rolland’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 presentation in a sweeping black-and-white hooded gown. The design gave her a statuesque presence, one that called to mind both high fashion and high ceremony, with its exaggerated hood and bold contrast.

But it was her appearance in Rahul Mishra that truly captured attention. As she stepped out of Fouquet’s Hotel, she wore a custom ruby-red gown from the designer’s Fall 2025 collection. The dress hugged her frame, and its surface was covered with tiny rhinestones that caught the light as she moved. From behind, sculpted red flowers extended outward on a wire frame, creating a floral structure that added height, volume, and a sense of drama to the look.

To complete the ensemble, she chose a diamond choker, matching earrings, and a bracelet. Her hair was styled into a low bun with soft edges, while her makeup stayed classic with smoky eyes and a precise winged liner. Each detail supported the story of the dress.

Cardi B has never been one to play it safe, and this week in Paris is proof that she’s using fashion to speak louder than words. With her upcoming album Am I the Drama? on the way, she’s making it clear she isn’t just part of the show. She is the show.

