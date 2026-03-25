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"Why Are You Arguing on Twitter?" — Cardi B Reflects on Fame, MSG Shows & Grow-Good Beauty

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“Why Are You Arguing on Twitter?” — Cardi B Reflects on Fame, MSG Shows & Grow-Good Beauty

From flying over fans “for the plot” to managing a guest list of 70 family members, Cardi B is giving us the ultimate New York homecoming. As she marks ten years since “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx icon sits down with Jimmy Fallon to get real about scaling back on Twitter wars and the three-year journey to bottle her Dominican hair secrets into Grow-Good Beauty.
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Cardi B standing against a blue wall with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logo, wearing a gold sequined and black lace gown.

Cardi B standing against a blue wall with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon logo, wearing a gold sequined and black lace gown. Photo Credit: The Tonight Show (BTS)/Instagram

Cardi B has been having quite the week and she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about all of it — the sold-out Madison Square Garden shows, flying over a crowd despite being afraid of heights and the haircare line she has been working on for three years.

Ahead of her back-to-back performances at the iconic New York arena on 25th and 26th March, Cardi sat down with Fallon to talk about what it means to sell out the most iconic arena in her hometown. “It is really exciting,” she told him. “But today I have been very annoyed because everybody wants tickets — 40 people from my mum’s side, 30 people from my dad’s side, all my friends, friends from high school, friends from the projects, friends from the Bronx, friends from Brooklyn. I’m so overwhelmed.”

Cardi B sitting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show stage during her March 2026 appearance.

Cardi B discusses her sold-out Madison Square Garden shows and new hair care line during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 24 March 2026. Photo Credit: The Tonight Show (BTS)/Instagram

The Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on 11th February 2026 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, is Cardi’s first ever headlining arena tour and she has been going all out for it. At one point during the show she literally flies over the crowd, which she does despite being genuinely afraid of heights. She does it for the fans though. “I make sure that it is like a party,” she told Fallon. “If I could give free liquor out, I would.” On flying over the crowd she was equally direct — she does it “for the plot,” she admits, because she always has to go over the top with her audience even if that means “risking your own life.” The tour has already drawn surprise guest appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Kehlani and Tyla, and Madison Square Garden was waiting to see who would show up on the New York nights.

Cardi B and Tyla performing together on stage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at Madison Square Garden.

Cardi B and Tyla performing together on stage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at Madison Square Garden. Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

With the ten-year anniversary of “Bodak Yellow” approaching, Fallon asked what advice she would give her younger self. Her response was classic Cardi: “I would tell myself, why are you arguing with people on Twitter? Why are you doing that, girl?” While she hasn’t retired from the platform entirely, she noted that she has significantly scaled back her time spent there.

She also used the appearance to introduce her new haircare line Grow-Good Beauty. Developed over three years in partnership with Revolve Group, the brand draws on her Dominican heritage and the DIY hair routines she has shared with fans online for years.

Cardi B seated at the desk with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, with her Grow-Good Beauty products displayed on a tray between them.

Cardi B seated at the desk with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, with her Grow-Good Beauty products displayed on a tray between them. Photo Credit: The Tonight Show (BTS)/Instagram

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