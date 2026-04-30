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An Icon, Reimagined: Estée Lauder Launches the New Double Wear Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria

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An Icon, Reimagined: Estée Lauder Launches the New Double Wear Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria

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Kay Matseba, Country Manager, Sub Saharan Africa, Estée Lauder Companies

On the evening of Friday, April 24, 2026, Estée Lauder opened the doors of The Black Diamond Hotel to a diverse and luminous gathering of women in Lagos; entrepreneurs, beauty enthusiasts, content creators, influencers, HNIs, educators, makeup artists, the media, and loyal Double Wear devotees, for the Nigerian launch of the New Double Wear Foundation. An intimate cocktail event brimming with warmth, music, and beauty, it was a night as iconic as the formula it celebrated.

Hosted by Kay Matseba, Country Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Estée Lauder Companies, the evening was anchored in a clear and resonant message: the New Double Wear Foundation
is for the everyday woman. Not a special occasion. Not a stage. Every day, every woman, every
skin tone. It is #MadeforMore

Christerbella Mashigo, Education executive, Sub Saharan Africa, Estée Lauder Companies with a model

That promise is backed by science. Developed by a team of 100 scientists and tested across more than 3,000 participants, the reformulated foundation launches in 70 shades, seven more than its predecessor, honoring the full spectrum of skin tones with a lighter, buildable, true-to-match formula. Its 36-hour wear and flawless full-coverage finish remain iconic, while a new dimension of versatility means that with the right skin preparation, wearers can choose between a perfected matte or a luminous, full-of-life dewy finish.

The centrepiece of the evening was a compelling masterclass delivered by Christerbella Mashigo, Education Executive for Sub-Saharan Africa at Estée Lauder Companies. With live demonstrations and an engaging talk track that balanced artistry with formulation insight, Christerbella brought the formula’s dual-finish capability to life and had a room full of guests completely engrossed. For some, who have worn Double Wear faithfully for up to ten years, it was both a homecoming and a revelation.

Beyond the stage, the evening unfolded as a fully immersive brand experience. The Essenza Nigeria team guided guests through personalized shade matching and product trials at curated make-up stations, while a virtual shade finder on iPad offered another touchpoint for discovery. A claw machine gifting moment, live art illustration, and an abundance of vanity mirrors created an atmosphere that was as playful as it was premium and thoroughly content-worthy.

Christerbella Mashigo with Esenzza Team

Canapés, cocktails, and a dessert station kept spirits high, and products were available for purchase on-site from Essenza Nigeria at a 20% discount. Every guest departed with a curated mini gift truly made for more.

Beneath the warm glow of the room, it was the laughter — easy, genuine, and abundant —that said it best. Lagos showed up for Double Wear, and Double Wear showed up for Lagos.

About the New Double Wear Foundation

The New Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation is Estée Lauder’s most advanced long-wear formula
to date, developed by 100 scientists, tested on over 3,000 participants, and available in 70 shades.
Lightweight, buildable, and full-coverage with a 36-hour wear promise and matte or dewy finish
options. Available through Essenza Nigeria and select Estée Lauder stockists worldwide

Idia Aisien

Adedamola Adenaike

Amy Okoli

Ify Okoye

Itunu Umar-Lawal

Idia Aisien

Jennifer Uwa

Kamsi Nnamani., Boluwatife Asorona

Kay Matseba

L-R Kiki Ojewale, Mrs Temilola Adepetun, Yewande Thorpe

L-R Angel Anosike, Kamsi Nnamani & Ify Okoye

L-R Idia ify Okoye, Mercy Familusi, Ezinne Alfa

L-R Mercy Familusi, Founder Faame Digital, Diols Classics, Lilian Paul

Layo Ogunbanwo and Funmto Ogunbanwo

Lilian Paul, Onome Ezekiel, Olamide Kolade

Lilian Paul

middle – Kay Matseba & Christerbella Mashigo

Nashaira Smith

Nonye Udeogu

Olamide Kolade

Ozinna Anumudu and Kay Matseba, Country Manager, Sub Saharan Africa, Estée Lauder Companies

Ranwa Rizk and Dalal Nawfal

Tania Omotayo

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