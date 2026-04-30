Women Makers Series 2026: Empowering Women to Build Sustainable Creative Businesses

The Women Makers Series 2026 successfully brought together women entrepreneurs, creatives, artisans, and industry leaders for a powerful day of learning, connection, and business transformation in Lagos.



Convened by Eirini Creatives, Women Makers Series is a year-round platform designed to help women transform hobbies, creative skills, and passion projects into sustainable, income-generating businesses. From fashion and food to beauty, craft, digital services, and cultural enterprise, the initiative supports women at different stages of their entrepreneurial journey.



This year’s edition focused on practical business growth, funding access, visibility, and long-term sustainability for women-led businesses.

Held in celebration of Women’s Month and hosted by Zainab Balogun, the event featured panel conversations, fireside chats, expert-led workshops, networking sessions, business support opportunities, and the highly anticipated Women Makers Bloom Awards, recognising outstanding women building impactful businesses across industries.



One of the standout conversations explored how women can move from “Hobby to Enterprise”, helping attendees understand how to position passion as profit and creativity as a serious business model.



Another key highlight was the Business Room experience, where participants received direct insight into branding, finance, scaling strategy, and how to build businesses that can attract investors, grants, and long-term partnerships.



The keynote address was delivered by Tayo Kola-Daisi, who shared powerful insights on leadership, resilience, and building with long-term vision.



Panel sessions explored important conversations around entrepreneurship, visibility, and business growth, including Community & Collaboration: The Power of Networks and From Craft to Company: Scaling Creative Businesses.



Speakers and panelists included Dami Osikoya, Founder of Voyage Quest & Switch Visuals; Blessing Obasi Nze, CEO of Desperanza Media and Creative Entrepreneur; Brenda Fashugba, Founder of Women in Arts; Chizoma Chukwueke, CEO of Firewood Jollof and Culinary Entrepreneur; Vivian Obiano, Marketing Manager at Lush Hair and Brand Partnerships Specialist; Eneyi Obi, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Rise; Mimi Onalaja, Media Personality and Fashion Influencer; Kolade Mayowa, CEO of Hooked by Lade; Yolanda Okereke, CEO of The Rani Company; Aderinsola Fabikun, CEO of BloombyDerin; Sophia Adesomo Ugbegua, CEO of Somo by Somo; Oyinade Osobajo, Head of Commercial Banking at Optimus Bank; and our fireside chat with Olanike Aladeojebi, Head of Startups (Lagos Innovates) at the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund.



Together, they shared honest and practical conversations around business structure, funding access, brand partnerships, scaling strategies, financial literacy, and how women can build businesses that move from passion projects to sustainable enterprises.



One of the major highlights of the day was the WMS Starter Fund Pitchathon, where selected women entrepreneurs were invited to pitch their businesses live, sharing their journeys, challenges, and visions for growth in front of the audience.



The room came alive with support, encouragement, and genuine connection as these women boldly presented the businesses they were building. It was one of the most emotional moments of the event, as many were not expecting what came next.



At the end of the session, three women were awarded starter funds to support and scale their businesses, creating smiles, tears, and a powerful moment of celebration across the room. It was a strong reminder that Women Makers is not just about conversation, it is about real opportunities, real funding, and real transformation. Women Makers is not just building businesses; it is building legacy.



Another major highlight was the Women Makers Bloom Awards, which recognised outstanding women whose businesses continue to inspire, create impact, and shape their industries through innovation, excellence, and resilience.



The 2026 awardees included Sophia Adesomo Ugbegua of Somo by Somo, Kolade Mayowa of Hooked by Lade, Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen, Remi Martins of Regirl World, Omowumi Ogunye of Beveledge Designs, and Ruth Funmilola Bello of Opulent Ceramics.



The awards celebrated not just business success, but the courage, consistency, and community impact behind each founder’s journey, creating one of the most memorable and emotional moments of the event.



Another memorable highlight of the event was the Art Therapy Session facilitated by Ini Leye, which created a calm and reflective space for attendees to pause, connect, and express themselves creatively.



Designed as both a wellness and community-building experience, the session reminded participants that building sustainable businesses also requires mental well-being, self-awareness, and moments of intentional reflection.

Through guided creative expression, attendees were encouraged to reconnect with themselves beyond business goals and daily responsibilities, making the experience both personal and deeply impactful.



Beyond recognition, Women Makers Series also created direct opportunities for growth. Lush Hair awarded scholarships to two women to attend the Lush Hair Academy, while the WMS Starter Fund, sponsored by Zedcrest, provided financial support to help women take the next step in building their businesses.



After the main event, Women Makers continues throughout the year with workshops, pop-up marketplaces, digital visibility opportunities, and practical support systems for women building sustainable brands.



The event was proudly supported by partners including ONGA, Zedcrest, Checkers, Voyage Quest, Firewood Jollof, Plot Twist, The Mobile Spa, Amstel Malta, and Anakle Films.

According to Convener, Winifred Okpapi, the goal is simple:

“Women Makers exists to ensure that women do not just create beautifully—they build sustainably. We are creating a platform where women can move from passion to profit, from visibility to legacy.”

With growing partnerships across the private and public sectors, Women Makers Series continues to position itself as a strong ecosystem for women, culture, creativity, and economic empowerment.



As the 2026 edition closes, one thing remains clear: women are building, scaling, and redefining what success looks like, and Women Makers is helping make that journey possible.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Women Makers Series 2026