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Côte d'Ivoire Arrives in Orange Tie-Dye Jackets With Elephant Motifs for World Cup 2026

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Côte d’Ivoire Arrives in Orange Tie-Dye Jackets With Elephant Motifs for World Cup 2026

The Côte d’Ivoire national football team has unveiled their official ceremonial travel look for the World Cup 2026, designed by Ivorian designer Ibrahim Fernandez. The squad’s striking custom attire features structured, sunset-toned orange and yellow tie-dye jackets embellished with a large embroidered elephant emblem on the back, seamlessly paired with high-waisted white tailored trousers.
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Three Côte d’Ivoire national football team players sitting on wooden studio steps wearing their official orange and yellow tie-dye formal suits.

Three Côte d’Ivoire national football team players sitting on wooden studio steps wearing their official orange and yellow tie-dye formal suits. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Fernandez Couture/Instagram

Before Côte d’Ivoire play a single minute of football at the 2026 World Cup, they have already won one category: arrivals.

The Les Éléphants squad touched down in Philadelphia wearing custom designs that carry a visual statement about identity, community, and national pride before the tournament even began.

The striking travel looks were designed by renowned Ivorian fashion designer Ibrahim Fernandez, who blended contemporary tailoring with cultural symbolism. The jacket is built around a tie-dye pattern in sunset shades of deep orange and warm yellow, crafted from a textured woven fabric with clean lines, sculptural turned-back cuffs, and contrasting metallic statement buttons down the front — a collarless design that’s distinctly West African in its sensibility.

The complete Côte d'Ivoire national football squad posing outdoors on grass for an official World Cup team photograph wearing matching orange Ibrahim Fernandez tie-dye blazers and white trousers.

The complete Côte d’Ivoire national football squad posing outdoors on grass for an official World Cup team photograph wearing matching orange Ibrahim Fernandez tie-dye blazers and white trousers. Photo Credit: Guy Demel/Instagram

The standout feature is a prominent elephant motif emblazoned across the back of each blazer, a direct tribute to the national team’s Les Éléphants identity. Underneath, a white wrap-style shirt with a V-neckline is paired with matching high-waisted white tailored trousers.

Three Côte d'Ivoire football players in an outdoor garden showcasing the backs of their orange tie-dye blazers designed by Ibrahim Fernandez, featuring a large embroidered elephant emblem.

A striking group shot highlighting the elephant embroidery emblazoned across the back of the team’s custom World Cup blazers, designed by Ibrahim Fernandez. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Fernandez Couture/Instagram

Ibrahim Fernandez described the collection as a union between the team and the millions of supporters behind them, sharing in French: “Des millions qui portent, qui soutiennent, qui célèbrent. Nous et notre peuple ne faisons qu’un” — millions who carry, who support, who celebrate. We and our people are one. One of ten African nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Côte d’Ivoire are at their fourth World Cup and aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time, with a new generation of talent including Amad Diallo and Yan Diomandé leading the charge in Group E against Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao.

Six members of the Côte d’Ivoire football squad posing together on carpeted steps in matching orange tie-dye luxury blazers by Ibrahim Fernandez and white trousers.

Six members of the Côte d’Ivoire football squad posing together on carpeted steps in matching orange tie-dye luxury blazers by Ibrahim Fernandez and white trousers. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Fernandez Couture/Instagram

Côte d'Ivoire players Ibrahim Sangaré, Emmanuel Agbadou, and Wilfried Singo walking together with green and orange luxury travel luggage in their formal team suits.

Côte d’Ivoire players Ibrahim Sangaré, Emmanuel Agbadou, and Wilfried Singo walking together with green and orange luxury travel luggage in their formal team suits. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Agbadou/Instagram

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