Côte d’Ivoire Arrives in Orange Tie-Dye Jackets With Elephant Motifs for World Cup 2026

Before Côte d’Ivoire play a single minute of football at the 2026 World Cup, they have already won one category: arrivals.

The Les Éléphants squad touched down in Philadelphia wearing custom designs that carry a visual statement about identity, community, and national pride before the tournament even began.

The striking travel looks were designed by renowned Ivorian fashion designer Ibrahim Fernandez, who blended contemporary tailoring with cultural symbolism. The jacket is built around a tie-dye pattern in sunset shades of deep orange and warm yellow, crafted from a textured woven fabric with clean lines, sculptural turned-back cuffs, and contrasting metallic statement buttons down the front — a collarless design that’s distinctly West African in its sensibility.

The standout feature is a prominent elephant motif emblazoned across the back of each blazer, a direct tribute to the national team’s Les Éléphants identity. Underneath, a white wrap-style shirt with a V-neckline is paired with matching high-waisted white tailored trousers.

Ibrahim Fernandez described the collection as a union between the team and the millions of supporters behind them, sharing in French: “Des millions qui portent, qui soutiennent, qui célèbrent. Nous et notre peuple ne faisons qu’un” — millions who carry, who support, who celebrate. We and our people are one. One of ten African nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Côte d’Ivoire are at their fourth World Cup and aiming to advance beyond the group stage for the first time, with a new generation of talent including Amad Diallo and Yan Diomandé leading the charge in Group E against Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao.