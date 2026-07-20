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The Story Behind Nicolas Williams Giving His FIFA World Cup Winner's Medal to His Mother

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The Story Behind Nicolas Williams Giving His FIFA World Cup Winner’s Medal to His Mother

After helping Spain lift the 2026 World Cup, Nico Williams placed his gold medal around his mother María’s neck. Here is the emotional story of sacrifice and Ghanaian roots behind that viral moment.
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Nico Williams presses his lips against the gold FIFA World Cup trophy wearing his Spain national shirt and winner medal.

Nico Williams kisses the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy following Spain’s extra-time victory over Argentina in the tournament final. Photo Credit: Nicolas Williams/Instagram 

Long after the confetti settled at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, one single image completely stole the global spotlight—and it had nothing to do with tactics or trophies.

Minutes after Spain clinched a 1–0 extra-time victory over Argentina, 24-year-old winger Nico Williams sprinted past the pitch side cameras, climbed into the front rows of the stands, and unclipped his gold winner’s medal. He gently placed it around the neck of his mother, María Arthuer, as they held hands in a tearful embrace that went viral across every feed on the planet.

If you thought it was just a sweet post-match gesture, think again. Behind that gold medal lies one of the most extraordinary family survival journeys in modern sport.

When Spain needed inspiration against a stubborn Argentina side, Nico came off the bench in the second half to inject sheer pace and directness down the left flank.

Nico Williams kneels over teammate Lamine Yamal lying on the pitch celebrating Spain's World Cup final win.

Nico Williams celebrates on the pitch with Lamine Yamal after providing the decisive extra-time assist in Spain’s 1–0 World Cup final victory over Argentina. Photo Credit: FIFA World Cup/Instagram

Deep into extra time in the 106th minute, the Athletic Club winger broke loose and whipped a low cross into the box for Ferran Torres to finish, securing Spain’s second world title. While Torres netted the goal, it was Nico’s explosive run that broke the stalemate.

To truly understand why Nico handed over his medal, you have to go back 32 years to Ghana.

In the mid-1990s, his parents, Félix and María, made the agonising decision to leave their homeland in search of safety and opportunity. María was seven months pregnant with her first son, Iñaki, when the couple embarked on a brutal 2,000-mile trek towards Europe. They packed into open-top trucks before walking across the scorching Sahara Desert barefoot, facing extreme temperatures and unthinkable dangers.

Nico Williams holds the gold FIFA World Cup trophy overhead surrounded by celebrating Spanish teammates.

Spanish winger Nico Williams celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, holding the gold trophy aloft. Photo Credit: Nicolas Williams/Instagram 

It was a sacrifice Nico previously reflected on after Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, capturing the strength behind his athletic success: “I run very fast, but I can’t run as fast as my mother. She once escaped death and crossed the Sahara to come from Ghana to Spain. I gave the medal to my mother because she deserves it more than anyone else.”

After reaching Melilla, Spain’s enclave in North Africa, they scaled the border fence and were detained. Facing immediate deportation, a lawyer from a Catholic aid organisation advised them to tear up their papers and seek political asylum. They eventually settled in Spain, where the couple worked multiple tough jobs to rebuild their lives and raise two boys.

The Williams family story carries an even richer cultural twist.

While Nico chose to represent Spain, the country where he was born and raised, his older brother, Iñaki, chose to represent Ghana, honouring their parents’ roots with the Black Stars. Both brothers regularly use their platform in La Liga to speak out against racism and champion the dignity of African immigrant communities.

Nico Williams and Iñaki Williams stand with parents Félix and María Arthuer alongside grandparents during a trip to Ghana.

Nico Williams and brother Iñaki Williams gather with parents María Arthuer and Félix Williams alongside their grandparents in Ghana. Photo Credit: Iñaki Williams/Instagram

Following the final, Iñaki captured what the victory meant for their family and millions across the globe in a social media message to Nico:

Brother, you have won the World Cup. You have made history. But beyond the trophy, thank you for this: you have made millions of immigrants like our parents proud that their future children might one day experience what you have experienced, and you have made millions of Spaniards empathise with our story—which isn’t just ours, but that of everyone who leaves everything behind for a better future… Today, the world knows you even better, and you have placed our surname in the infinite, forever and ever.

When Nico placed his winner’s medal around his mother’s neck in New Jersey, it was more than just a celebrating athlete. It was a son publicly acknowledging that his achievement began with a mother who walked across a desert so her children could dream without limit.

 

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