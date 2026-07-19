Hat-Trick Hero! Bukayo Saka Wins Man of the Match as England Beat France 6-4

If you were looking for a reason to smile this weekend, our very own Bukayo Saka has given us the perfect one. The 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off between England and France in Miami yesterday was a complete rollercoaster, and it was Saka who completely stole the headlines. Thomas Tuchel’s squad walked away with a 6-4 victory to claim the bronze medals, largely thanks to an unforgettable display from the forward, who picked up the official Man of the Match award.

The game kicked off at a relentless pace, with Declan Rice putting England ahead just three minutes into the match, followed by an Ezri Konsa goal in the 18th minute. From there, Saka took full control of the pitch. He found the back of the net in the 37th minute and struck again during first-half stoppage time, sending England into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead.

France made a massive push in the second half, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding another to narrow the gap. With the pressure mounting on England, Saka stepped up to the penalty spot in the 87th minute, calmly converting the spot-kick to secure his hat-trick and stretch the lead to 5-3. France responded with a late goal from Ousmane Dembélé, but Jude Bellingham wrapped up the historic 10-goal thriller with a final goal in the 98th minute.

Born in London to Yoruba parents from Nigeria, Saka has been central to everything good England achieved at this tournament. His incredible contributions across the group stage and knockout rounds—including three vital assists and tireless shifts on the right wing—perfectly laid the foundation for yesterday’s stunning hat-trick. By single-handedly driving England to their best World Cup finish on foreign soil in 60 years, he leaves the tournament with more goals and assists than any other English player in a single edition, capping off a historic afternoon with a flawless performance.