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Hat-Trick Hero! Bukayo Saka Wins Man of the Match as England Beat France 6-4

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Hat-Trick Hero! Bukayo Saka Wins Man of the Match as England Beat France 6-4

Bukayo Saka completely stole the show in Miami, netting a brilliant hat-trick against France to take home the Man of the Match award and secure the World Cup bronze medal for England.
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Bukayo Saka in the stadium dressing room holding the official Man of the Match trophy and the signed match ball.

Bukayo Saka in the stadium dressing room holding the official Man of the Match trophy and the signed match ball. Photo Credit: Bukayo Saka/Instagram 

If you were looking for a reason to smile this weekend, our very own Bukayo Saka has given us the perfect one. The 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off between England and France in Miami yesterday was a complete rollercoaster, and it was Saka who completely stole the headlines. Thomas Tuchel’s squad walked away with a 6-4 victory to claim the bronze medals, largely thanks to an unforgettable display from the forward, who picked up the official Man of the Match award.

The game kicked off at a relentless pace, with Declan Rice putting England ahead just three minutes into the match, followed by an Ezri Konsa goal in the 18th minute. From there, Saka took full control of the pitch. He found the back of the net in the 37th minute and struck again during first-half stoppage time, sending England into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead.

England football players Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Reece James smile and embrace on the pitch during the match against France.

Bukayo Saka celebrates one of his three goals alongside teammates Jude Bellingham and Reece James during the FIFA World Cup third-place play-off in Miami. Photo Credit: England Football Team/Instagram

France made a massive push in the second half, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding another to narrow the gap. With the pressure mounting on England, Saka stepped up to the penalty spot in the 87th minute, calmly converting the spot-kick to secure his hat-trick and stretch the lead to 5-3. France responded with a late goal from Ousmane Dembélé, but Jude Bellingham wrapped up the historic 10-goal thriller with a final goal in the 98th minute.

Bukayo Saka runs across the football pitch with his arms outstretched in celebration during the England vs France match.

England star Bukayo Saka celebrates his clinical attacking performance against France during the ten-goal thriller at Miami Stadium. Photo Credit: England Football Team/Instagram

Born in London to Yoruba parents from Nigeria, Saka has been central to everything good England achieved at this tournament. His incredible contributions across the group stage and knockout rounds—including three vital assists and tireless shifts on the right wing—perfectly laid the foundation for yesterday’s stunning hat-trick. By single-handedly driving England to their best World Cup finish on foreign soil in 60 years, he leaves the tournament with more goals and assists than any other English player in a single edition, capping off a historic afternoon with a flawless performance.

Bukayo Saka stands on the pitch looking upwards with his arms spread wide open following a goal against France.

Description: Forward Bukayo Saka displays his trademark goal celebration after cementing England’s historic victory over France to claim the bronze medals. Photo Credit: England Football Team/Instagram

Bukayo Saka smiles whilst wearing his FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze medal on the pitch next to teammate Anthony Gordon.

England forward Bukayo Saka beams with pride during the post-match podium ceremony after securing third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo Credit: FIFA World Cup /Instagram

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