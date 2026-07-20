Connect with us

BN TV Music Sports

Watch Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids Perform 'Dai Dai' at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Nana Otedola Joins Temi Ajibade & Mr Eazi for a Heartwarming The How Far Podcast Season 5 Finale

BN TV Music Scoop

Davido Gives Us Another Taste of Oriadé With "Gimme Dat Ting" Featuring NO11

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Teniola Aladese Leads Suspenseful Drama in Teaser for "We Must Begin Again, Together"

BN TV Music

Fave's New "Dance" Video Will Have You Moving Before the Chorus Ends

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These 5 Nollywood Films Deserve a Spot on Your July Watchlist

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies' Homemade Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Uses Just Three Everyday Ingredients

BN TV Music Scoop

Asake Trades City Lights for Castles and Bulls in His New "MCBH" Video

BN TV Music Scoop

What We're Listening to This Weekend: New Music From Fave, Victony, Timaya, Duncan Mighty & Mr Eazi

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch the Exact Moment Rema Switched From the Old Nigerian National Anthem to "Kelebu"

BN TV

Watch Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids Perform ‘Dai Dai’ at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Shakira, Burna Boy, and Uganda’s Ghetto Kids lit up MetLife Stadium with a spectacular live performance of the official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai,” at the final halftime show.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Shakira in a pink and yellow fringed outfit sings into a pink microphone alongside Burna Boy and Uganda's Ghetto Kids dancers on the pitch.

Shakira and Burna Boy perform the official anthem “Dai Dai” with Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show at MetLife Stadium.

We are just over here grinning with envy at those who watched Burna Boy and Shakira perform live at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, but you know what, we are not bothered, because we get to watch it online and feel every bit of it from right here. And from what we have seen, it was absolutely everything.

Shakira took the field in a crystal-covered bodysuit with a daring asymmetric cut-out at the waist and a fringed skirt in bright pink and yellow, pink microphone in hand, and launched straight into “Dai Dai,” the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Burna Boy right beside her. The crowd at MetLife Stadium moved from the very first beat. This was their second time performing the song together, having debuted it at the opening ceremony in Mexico City on 11 June, but the final was a completely different occasion.

“Dai Dai,” released on 15 May 2026 through Sony Music Latin and Ace Entertainment, brings together Afrobeats and Latin rhythms into one of the most genuinely global anthems the World Cup has ever had. The title, borrowed from Italian, means “come on, come on,” and watching it performed live at the biggest football match on the planet, with tens of thousands of people singing along inside the stadium and hundreds of millions watching around the world, the title felt exactly right.

And then there were the Ghetto Kids. The celebrated Ugandan dance group took the stage alongside Burna Boy and Shakira, and their presence turned an already remarkable performance into something even more special.

To top it all off, Uganda’s celebrated Ghetto Kids joined them on stage, bringing their signature choreography to the pitch and turning an already remarkable performance into an unforgettable celebration.

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php