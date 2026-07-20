Watch Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids Perform ‘Dai Dai’ at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

We are just over here grinning with envy at those who watched Burna Boy and Shakira perform live at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night, but you know what, we are not bothered, because we get to watch it online and feel every bit of it from right here. And from what we have seen, it was absolutely everything.

Shakira took the field in a crystal-covered bodysuit with a daring asymmetric cut-out at the waist and a fringed skirt in bright pink and yellow, pink microphone in hand, and launched straight into “Dai Dai,” the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Burna Boy right beside her. The crowd at MetLife Stadium moved from the very first beat. This was their second time performing the song together, having debuted it at the opening ceremony in Mexico City on 11 June, but the final was a completely different occasion.

“Dai Dai,” released on 15 May 2026 through Sony Music Latin and Ace Entertainment, brings together Afrobeats and Latin rhythms into one of the most genuinely global anthems the World Cup has ever had. The title, borrowed from Italian, means “come on, come on,” and watching it performed live at the biggest football match on the planet, with tens of thousands of people singing along inside the stadium and hundreds of millions watching around the world, the title felt exactly right.

And then there were the Ghetto Kids. The celebrated Ugandan dance group took the stage alongside Burna Boy and Shakira, and their presence turned an already remarkable performance into something even more special.

To top it all off, Uganda’s celebrated Ghetto Kids joined them on stage, bringing their signature choreography to the pitch and turning an already remarkable performance into an unforgettable celebration.

Watch below