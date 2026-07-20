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See Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids' Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

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Watch Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids Perform 'Dai Dai' at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

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Music

See Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids’ Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

From Shakira’s crystal bodysuit to Burna Boy’s cool stage fit, every photo of their 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids caught pure momentum.
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Shakira in a pink and yellow beaded bodysuit sings into a pink microphone alongside Uganda's Ghetto Kids dancing in yellow tie-dye outfits.

Shakira leads the Ghetto Kids through stage choreography during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show performance of “Dai Dai” at MetLife Stadium.

We still haven’t recovered from Sunday night’s FIFA World Cup final halftime show, and thankfully, the photos from MetLife Stadium are giving us plenty to relive. From Shakira‘s colourful stage look to Burna Boy‘s laid-back style and the Ghetto Kids bringing their unmistakable joy, every frame feels just as exciting as the performance itself.

Shakira fully embraced colour and movement, stepping onto the yellow stage barefoot in a custom pink-and-yellow crystal-beaded bodysuit. The look featured an asymmetric waist cut-out and a fringed skirt that came alive with every step. Bright pink microphone in hand, she led the performance with infectious confidence, throwing her arms up and dancing her way across the stage.

Burna Boy kept things clean and understated, creating the perfect contrast to the vibrant stage around him. He performed in a white T-shirt, dark textured trousers, a black beanie, silver chains, and a wristwatch, delivering his verse alongside Shakira with his signature easy confidence.

Burna Boy in a white t-shirt, dark trousers, and black beanie sings into a silver microphone beside Shakira performing barefoot on stage.

Burna Boy delivers his verse alongside Shakira during their live performance of the official anthem “Dai Dai” at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show in New Jersey.

The Ghetto Kids were impossible to miss in coordinated yellow tie-dye looks, fringed skirts, and chunky beaded necklaces. Before the performance, they shared smiles, peace signs, and playful backstage moments with Shakira. Once the music started, they filled the stage with the lively choreography they’ve become known for. The rest of the dance crew completed the picture in yellow-and-orange flame-inspired costumes that tied the entire performance together.

Burna Boy and Shakira embrace members of the Ghetto Kids in a group hug on the yellow stage following their halftime show performance.

Burna Boy and Shakira share a post-performance group embrace on the pitch with the Ghetto Kids dancers at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.

The sweetest moment came right at the end. As “Dai Dai” drew to a close, Burna Boy and Shakira gathered the Ghetto Kids into one big embrace on the pitch, ending the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show with a celebration that felt every bit as joyful as the performance itself.

Shakira poses backstage with the Ghetto Kids throwing peace signs and alongside her full dance crew in yellow and orange flame costumes.

Shakira gathers backstage at MetLife Stadium with Uganda’s Ghetto Kids and her complete dance troupe dressed in flame-patterned outfits before the halftime show.

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Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram

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