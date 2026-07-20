See Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids’ Looks From the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

We still haven’t recovered from Sunday night’s FIFA World Cup final halftime show, and thankfully, the photos from MetLife Stadium are giving us plenty to relive. From Shakira‘s colourful stage look to Burna Boy‘s laid-back style and the Ghetto Kids bringing their unmistakable joy, every frame feels just as exciting as the performance itself.

Shakira fully embraced colour and movement, stepping onto the yellow stage barefoot in a custom pink-and-yellow crystal-beaded bodysuit. The look featured an asymmetric waist cut-out and a fringed skirt that came alive with every step. Bright pink microphone in hand, she led the performance with infectious confidence, throwing her arms up and dancing her way across the stage.

Burna Boy kept things clean and understated, creating the perfect contrast to the vibrant stage around him. He performed in a white T-shirt, dark textured trousers, a black beanie, silver chains, and a wristwatch, delivering his verse alongside Shakira with his signature easy confidence.

The Ghetto Kids were impossible to miss in coordinated yellow tie-dye looks, fringed skirts, and chunky beaded necklaces. Before the performance, they shared smiles, peace signs, and playful backstage moments with Shakira. Once the music started, they filled the stage with the lively choreography they’ve become known for. The rest of the dance crew completed the picture in yellow-and-orange flame-inspired costumes that tied the entire performance together.

The sweetest moment came right at the end. As “Dai Dai” drew to a close, Burna Boy and Shakira gathered the Ghetto Kids into one big embrace on the pitch, ending the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show with a celebration that felt every bit as joyful as the performance itself.

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Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram