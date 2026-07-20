Dede Ashiogwu’s Bold Sunset Glam Deserves a Spot on Your Beauty Mood Board

Consider this your sign to finally use that bright eyeshadow palette you have been ignoring at the back of your makeup drawer. Dede Ashiogwu just delivered a sunset-inspired look that makes the strongest possible argument for going bold, and the details are worth paying close attention to.

It starts with the eyes. Canary yellow hits the inner corners first, bright and unapologetic, before melting into a warm orange across the lids and brow bone. Tight black eyeliner along the top lash lines and lower waterlines brings the whole thing into focus, and the defined lashes make sure nothing blurs or gets lost under all that beautiful colour.

Rather than toning the rest of the face down to let the eyes take over, the look builds on the warmth instead. Rose blush sits high on the cheekbones and flows directly into the eye shadow, keeping the colour story going right across the face. The lip combination is pure 90s nostalgia done right, dark brown liner framing the edges, a soft nude-pink filling in the centre, and a thick clear gloss over the top that gives the whole mouth a glossy, full finish. Voluminous curls and laid edges frame everything, and the result is a look that proves colour blocking works best when every element is working together rather than fighting for attention.

***

Photo Credit: Dede Ashiogwu/Instagram