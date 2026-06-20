Connect with us

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Teniola Aladese's Burgundy Mini Dress Is All the Date Night Inspiration You Need

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Nancy Isime's Suku Is So Good You'll Be Sending It to Your Braider Immediately

Beauty Look Style

From Cultural Night to the After Party: Every Toyin Abraham AMVCA 2026 Outfit

Beauty Look Movies & TV Scoop Style

Beverly Osu Gave Teal Green a Whole New Mood With This Corset Look

Beauty Look BN TV Scoop Style

BellaNaija Gets Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 | Watch

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Dorathy Bachor’s Chocolate Brown Look Is a Lesson in Soft Luxe

Beauty Look Weddings

Calling All Brides Who Love Glam — This Look Is for You!

Beauty Look Weddings

Shimmer in Radiant Style on Your Igbo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Exude a Breathtaking Presence at Your Edo Trad With This Regal Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Mercy Eke is Serving Chic Bridal Magic in This Stunning White Look

Beauty Look

Teniola Aladese’s Burgundy Mini Dress Is All the Date Night Inspiration You Need

AMVCA-winning Nigerian actress Teniola Aladese stepped out in a monochromatic burgundy halter-neck mini dress. The evening ensemble features subtle shimmer detailing, matching cylindrical mini box bag, and metallic red strappy heeled sandals.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Teniola Aladese standing with one hand against a wooden wall, showcasing a pleated burgundy mini dress and red strappy heeled sandals in a luxury lounge.

Teniola Aladese’s monochromatic evening ensemble featuring red strappy heeled sandals.

Legs, beauty, allure, glam, everything—in fact, everything! AMVCA-winning Nigerian actress Teniola Aladese served all these and more in her latest look, and frankly, we are still catching our breath.

The outfit centres around a stunning, deep burgundy halter-neck mini dress made from a lightweight, pleated fabric with fine, subtle shimmer threads woven throughout that catch the light beautifully. The silhouette features a relaxed, draped bodice that cinches perfectly at the waist before flaring out into a flirty, tiered mini skirt that highlights her incredible legs.

Teniola took the monochromatic trend to a whole new level by flawlessly colour-coordinating her accessories with a structured burgundy cylindrical mini box bag featuring gold hardware accents, and minimalist, metallic red strappy heeled sandals that wrap elegantly around her ankles.

Nigerian actress Teniola Aladese posing in an elevator alcove, wearing a shimmering burgundy halter mini dress and holding a matching leather mini cylinder bag.

Teniola Aladese poses in a shimmering wine-coloured halter-neck dress with a matching top-handle bag.

For her beauty look, Teniola opted for dramatic volume with long, middle-parted deep curls cascading past her shoulders, paired with sleek gold bracelets and a classic luxury watch. Her makeup was the perfect finishing touch—featuring a bold, matte classic red lip that created a striking pop against the rich burgundy outfit, balanced with sculpted brows and a soft, bronzed smokey eye.

This entire look serves as the ultimate style blueprint for a high-end evening out, making it the perfect inspiration for a luxury date night, a chic cocktail party, or an exclusive fashion industry dinner. It strikes that rare, perfect balance between playful mini-dress energy and sophisticated, red-carpet-adjacent glam.

Teniola Aladese leaning playfully against a warm wood panel wall, highlighting her long curly hair, bold red lips, and tiered burgundy mini skirt.

Nigerian star Teniola Aladese showcases her flirty tiered mini skirt and dramatic voluminous curls.

 

Photo Credit: Teniola Aladese/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php