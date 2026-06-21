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Watch Tems Perform “Me & U” in a Stunning Crimson Gown at the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening

Nigerian singer Tems performed “Me & U” in a crimson gown at the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Ceremony in Chicago on 18 June, sharing the stage with Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, and John Legend. Barack Obama has previously featured Tems’ songs “Vibe Out” and “Love Me Jeje” on his annual playlists.
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Smiling selfie featuring Michelle Obama, Nigerian musician Tems, and former US President Barack Obama together at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Smiling selfie featuring Michelle Obama, Nigerian musician Tems, and former US President Barack Obama together at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

So many exciting things happened at the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening on Thursday. There was Stevie Wonder closing out the night with “Higher Ground.” There was Bono singing “Michelle, ma belle” to Michelle Obama mid-performance. There were four former US presidents sitting in the same room together. But most exciting of all, there was a performance from Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Tems, who took to the stage at the Center’s John Lewis Plaza in Chicago and reminded everyone exactly why Barack Obama has been a fan of hers for years.

Tems getting her makeup done behind the scenes, featuring deep purple ombre lipstick, defined eyeliner, and voluminous dark curls.

Tems getting her makeup done behind the scenes, featuring deep purple ombre lipstick, defined eyeliner, and voluminous dark curls.

Stepping onto the stage looking absolutely breathtaking, the songstress anchored the room in a rich crimson gown that mirrored the weight of the historic event. Moving with her signature regal poise, she delivered a striking silhouette across the plaza as she performed “Me & U“—a song that had already earned its place on one of Obama’s annual playlists, which says a lot about how this booking came together.

Before she started, she told the crowd: “I’m so blessed and so honoured to be here. This one is to you, everyone in this room and to Mr. and Mrs. Obama and all the family.” This is far from the first time Tems has had Obama’s attention. “Vibe Out” made his 2022 list. “Love Me Jeje” made it in 2024.

Tems singing live into a microphone on stage in her red gown during the Obama Presidential Center grand opening ceremony.

Tems singing live into a microphone on stage in her red gown during the Obama Presidential Center grand opening ceremony.

The rest of the ceremony matched the scale of the moment. Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Common, U2’s Bono and The Edge, Marc Anthony, Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Vedder all performed, alongside The Roots, before Stevie Wonder closed it all out. In the audience sat Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden, alongside their first ladies, as Obama reflected on his journey from community organiser to president, and Michelle delivered a speech on democracy and belonging that the internet has not stopped talking about since.

Watch Tems performance below

Grammy-winning artist Tems highlighting her layered silver jewelry and rich red dress chosen for her high-profile performance at the John Lewis Plaza ceremony.

Portrait detail of Tems’ sophisticated styling ahead of her performance for the Obama family.

Nigerian singer Tems showcasing her full-length fashion look for the Obama Presidential Center grand opening in Chicago, where she performed her hit single "Me & U".

A look at Tems’ elegant crimson red draped gown worn for her live performance at the Obama Presidential Center.

See more photos of her below and watch her performance

Nigerian singer Tems showcasing her full-length fashion look for the Obama Presidential Center grand opening in Chicago, where she performed her hit single "Me & U".

A look at Tems’ elegant crimson red draped gown worn for her live performance at the Obama Presidential Center.

Grammy-winning artist Tems highlighting her layered silver jewelry and rich red dress chosen for her high-profile performance at the John Lewis Plaza ceremony.

Portrait detail of Tems’ sophisticated styling ahead of her performance for the Obama family.

 

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

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