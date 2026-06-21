Watch Tems Perform “Me & U” in a Stunning Crimson Gown at the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening

So many exciting things happened at the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening on Thursday. There was Stevie Wonder closing out the night with “Higher Ground.” There was Bono singing “Michelle, ma belle” to Michelle Obama mid-performance. There were four former US presidents sitting in the same room together. But most exciting of all, there was a performance from Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Tems, who took to the stage at the Center’s John Lewis Plaza in Chicago and reminded everyone exactly why Barack Obama has been a fan of hers for years.

Stepping onto the stage looking absolutely breathtaking, the songstress anchored the room in a rich crimson gown that mirrored the weight of the historic event. Moving with her signature regal poise, she delivered a striking silhouette across the plaza as she performed “Me & U“—a song that had already earned its place on one of Obama’s annual playlists, which says a lot about how this booking came together.

Before she started, she told the crowd: “I’m so blessed and so honoured to be here. This one is to you, everyone in this room and to Mr. and Mrs. Obama and all the family.” This is far from the first time Tems has had Obama’s attention. “Vibe Out” made his 2022 list. “Love Me Jeje” made it in 2024.

The rest of the ceremony matched the scale of the moment. Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Common, U2’s Bono and The Edge, Marc Anthony, Bruce Springsteen, and Eddie Vedder all performed, alongside The Roots, before Stevie Wonder closed it all out. In the audience sat Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Joe Biden, alongside their first ladies, as Obama reflected on his journey from community organiser to president, and Michelle delivered a speech on democracy and belonging that the internet has not stopped talking about since.

Watch Tems performance below

See more photos of her below and watch her performance

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram