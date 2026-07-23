Falz’s “Na Je” Video Takes Social Commentary Straight to the Streets of Northern Nigeria

Falz is not letting up. Fresh off the release of his five-track extended play “Break Time,” a project built entirely around social commentary, economic realities, and the everyday experience of surviving in Nigeria, he has dropped the official video for “Na Je,” and it is one of the most visually distinctive Nigerian music videos of the year.

“Na Je” is a Hausa phrase that translates to “I went” or “I have gone,” and the song, which features musical duo Oiza x Meyi and producer-artist FirstKlaz, marries social commentary with traditional Northern sounds in a way that feels completely intentional. The video takes that intention even further, setting the entire narrative in Northern Nigeria, against open semi-desert landscapes, traditional mud-brick structures, and the everyday rhythms of local life.

There are no studio setups here. Instead, the camera moves through community spaces and captures the people and surroundings of the region as they actually are. Town elders gathered over games of draughts. Local musicians playing the kuntigi and kalangu. Women carrying traditional clay water pots along a hilltop ridge. On-screen English subtitles run throughout the video, translating the Hausa lyrics so that every viewer, regardless of language, can follow the lines about personal journeys, resilience, and survival through lean times.

The styling mirrors the setting. Oiza x Meyi appear in traditional Northern tunics with bead jewellery and tassel accents, while Falz shows up in an earth-toned kaftan and cap. Everything in this video, the location, the wardrobe, the people on screen, is pulling in the same direction.

Watch the official video for “Na Je” below.