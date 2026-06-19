Falz Gets Real on “Ole,” Calling Out Corruption, Insecurity & Economic Pressure in Nigeria

Falz is back with something to say, and “Ole” does not waste any time saying it. The Nigerian rapper’s new single goes straight for the issues, and the title alone tells you everything — “Ole” means “thief” in Yoruba, and from there, he does not hold back.

Across the track, Falz takes aim at corruption, insecurity, and the systemic struggles that define life for many Nigerians, all delivered over steady production that lets the lyrics do the heavy lifting. He references inflation, unemployment, and the pressure of trying to afford basics like healthcare, education, and security, touching on how these same problems repeat themselves every election cycle when promises do not turn into actual change.

Insecurity gets a significant spotlight too. Falz raps about kidnappings, violence, and the unease that has become a constant part of conversation in communities across the country. The repeated “Ole” throughout the song works less like a hook and more like a direct accusation aimed at the people he holds responsible.

By the end, the frustration is impossible to miss. Falz questions how power is wielded and how easily division and political interest make existing problems worse rather than better. For anyone who has followed his career, this release aligns seamlessly with the sharp social commentary he has built his artistry on.

Watch below