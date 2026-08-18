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BBNaija Season 11 Week 3 Recap: Ships Sailed, Ships Sank and Neche Walked Out!

Week 3 in Big Brother Naija Season 11 brought Wager victory, sinking ships, Kamsy’s eviction, and Neche’s shock departure. Catch up on all the drama in this recap, powered by Minimie Chin Chin.

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Official BBNaija Season 11 Week in Review graphic featured by Minimie Chin Chin and BellaNaija.

BBNaija Season 11 Week 3 in Review graphic powered by Minimie Chin Chin

Week three in the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house was an absolute roller coaster, and if there is one thing the housemates proved over those seven days, it is that nobody came to Lagos to carry last. Under the unrelenting theme “Go Hard or Go Home,” the energy was high, the tempers were short, and the emotional gymnastics were at an all-time peak. Between crippling food scarcity, brutal wager rehearsals, shifting loyalties, and ships sinking faster than they could launch, the third week delivered pure, unadulterated reality TV drama.

Before we dive into the full rundown, make sure you find a cozy spot on your couch, grab a warm blanket, pull up your favourite snack—a fresh pack of Minimie Chin Chin does the trick—and keep a glass of chilled water nearby. You are going to need it, because this recap is packed with all the heat you missed.

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Sultex standing in the lounge as he is named Most Influential Housemate.

Sultex reacts to being named Most Influential Housemate of the Week during the BBNaija Season 11 live show.

Strict Rules, High Stakes, and a Wager Win

Fresh off the double eviction of Martins and Mercedes, the housemates dove straight into their Week 3 Wager Task: a storytelling dance challenge blending music, movement, and performance.

After a tight Head of House battle against Chimsom Chuka, Neche emerged victorious as the third HoH of the season. Determined to avoid another loss after Week 2’s failure, Neche ran a tight ship. She put strict timelines on gym sessions, cooking, and chores to keep rehearsals on track. Tensions flared, especially when Tram voiced his frustration over the rigid schedule, but the discipline paid off with a huge Wager win on Thursday evening.

BBNaija Season 11 housemates Aikou and Tram seated in the lounge during the Sunday live eviction show.

Aikou and Tram watching the Week 3 live eviction show inside the Big Brother Naija house.

For the HoH Lounge, Neche picked Sultex, who then invited Oyin to share the luxury quarters. When it came to nominations, housemates voted to save Bluethopia, Cassi, and Gerard. However, Neche exercised her Veto Power in the Diary Room, stripping Gerard of his safety.

Task Room Drama and Kitchen Meltdowns

The food shortage caused serious friction throughout the house. Abi took charge of rationing supplies, while Kamsy raised alarms over missing eggs. Kitchen hygiene also hit a breaking point when Flora broke down over mess left on the stovetops.

Competitive tempers boiled over during the week’s first betPawa task. After Team Bold defeated Team Surge, losing team members took the defeat hard. Temi Nkem retreated to the bedroom to sulk before teammates Goddessa and Barry brought her back downstairs, while Chimsom Chuka openly voiced his frustration. When Araga attempted to speak with Goddessa, she shut him down, leaving him disheartened since it was his very first win of the season. Meanwhile, secret agents Aikou and Flora continued updating Biggie on their undercover Gambit missions.

BBNaija Season 11 Head of House Neche wearing a pink top during the live eviction show.

Week 3 Head of House Neche seated during the Big Brother Naija Season 11 Sunday live eviction show.

Ship Updates: Rekindled Sparks and Sudden Endings

The romance department delivered non-stop plot twists all week:

  • Bells and Yusuf: After calling it quits in Week 2, Bells admitted by Day 16 that she missed Yusuf. Initial hesitation turned into sharing noodles, staying glued together at the pool party, and eventually sharing a bed again.

  • Gerard and Kamsy: Despite an intimate start to the week, Gerard admitted to Temi Nkem that he felt like he was competing with Chimsom Chuka. Shortly after, he ended things with Kamsy.

  • Chimsom Chuka and Bluethopia: Becoming virtually inseparable after the pool party, Bluethopia comforted Chimsom following his team’s task loss, leading to shared beds and Chimsom confessing to Barry that he really likes her.

BBNaija Season 11 housemates Bells, Oyin, and Sultex sitting together on the couch during the live show.

Bells, Oyin, and Sultex follow the Week 3 eviction results during the Big Brother Naija live broadcast.

  • Araga, Goddessa and Barry: Araga played the devoted partner, massaging Goddessa’s injured ankle and cooking for her, even asking Yusuf to respect boundaries. Yet, Goddessa confided in friends that Araga was moving too fast, spending significant time flirting with Barry from Day 18 onwards.

  • Keivo and Temi Nkem: After building what seemed like a solid connection, Temi Nkem confessed to Gerard that she was losing interest in Keivo, admitted to Sheba that she had kissed Tram, and officially ended things with Keivo.

  • Cassi and Nomy: Bonding inside the HoH Lounge, their dynamic took a turn when Nomy revealed to Abi that Cassi had made an unsuccessful romantic move on her.

  • Flirty Fling: Ricky and Sheba kept things light with constant flirting throughout the week.

BBNaija Season 11 housemates Araga and Temi Nkem sitting together on the couch during the eviction show.

Araga and Temi Nkem watch the Week 3 live eviction show proceedings inside the Big Brother Naija house.

Fresh dynamics also took root across the house, with Oyin and Flora, Abi and Nomy, Aikou and Flora, Chimsom Chuka and Barry, Barry and Ricky, Bluethopia and Neche, Goddessa and Sheba, and Gerard and Yusuf forming close-knit friendships.

Sunday Shockers: Eviction and A Sudden Departure

The week concluded with major twists during the Live Eviction Show. Kamsy was evicted from the Big Brother house, while Sultex was named the Most-Influential Housemate of the Week, securing immunity and safety from the upcoming nominations.

Evicted BBNaija Season 11 housemate Kamsy hugging a fellow contestant during the Sunday live eviction show.

Kamsy bids farewell to fellow housemates following her eviction in Week 3 of Big Brother Naija Season 11.

The biggest shock came right after the live broadcast. Neche gathered her fellow housemates to announce her voluntary departure from the show due to personal reasons—a decision subsequently confirmed by MultiChoice and Big Brother Naija. Her sudden exit brought a dramatic end to a memorable journey that saw her win key tasks and rule the house as Week 3’s Head of House.

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Stay tuned for the recap of Week 4, brought to you by Minimie Nigeria. Don’t forget to connect with Minimie Nigeria across all social platforms so you never miss a moment of the fun!

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