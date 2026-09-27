J’Dess Taps Into Her Igbo Roots With New Seven-Track EP “ALA”

Need to refresh your music playlist? J’Dess has got something for you, and this time, it’s a whole new album. The singer-songwriter has delivered a seven-track EP titled ALA, leaning directly into her roots to create a body of work grounded in culture and live instrumentation.

Drawing inspiration from Ala—the Igbo goddess of the earth, life, and foundation—J’Dess uses the collection to explore themes of identity, love, growth, motherhood, and self-discovery. Speaking on the concept behind the project, she shared:

ALA — earth. Life. Motherhood. The foundation from which everything grows. Inspired by Ala, the Igbo goddess of the earth and life, ALA is a seven-track journey through the things that ground us and the experiences that shape us. It is about love that nurtures, the lessons that come with growth, the strength of motherhood, and the gift of discovering your voice and allowing your talent to speak. Seven songs. Seven seeds. One story — rooted in where we come from, shaped by where we are, and reaching toward where we are going.

Across the seven tracks, J’Dess balances live percussion and storytelling, blending traditional Igbo folk melodies with highlife and soul rhythms. The project features collaborations with highlife duo The Cavemen., Waje, Zoro, Selebobo, Chigurl, and the Loud Urban Choir, delivering a grounded soundscape that underscores her vocal range and reaffirms her place among the prominent female artists shaping modern Eastern Nigerian folk and soul music.

Listen below

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

***

Photo Credit: J’Dess/Instagram