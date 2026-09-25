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Shoday and Magixx Find Their Rhythm on New Single “Che” | Listen

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Shoday and Magixx Find Their Rhythm on New Single “Che” | Listen

Shoday has released “CHE”, a new Afrobeats single featuring Mavin Records’ Magixx and produced by Shallythechampion.
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Shoday wearing a blue denim jacket and cap against a red background

Shoday drops his latest Afrobeats single CHE featuring Magixx. Photo Credit: Shoday/Instagram

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok over the past week, chances are you’ve already had snippets of this hook playing on loop in your head. Shoday has officially dropped his new single, Che, and he brought Mavin Records’ Magixx along to complete the vibe.

Following his last drop, Move, Shoday uses Che to lean into a smooth, melody-driven Afrobeats sound that feels effortless. Produced by Shallythechampion, the track hits that comfortable sweet spot: a steady, bouncy rhythm that doesn’t rush, giving both artists plenty of room to bring their own flavour to the mic.

What makes the record work so well is how naturally Shoday and Magixx play off each other. Shoday sets the stage first with his easygoing, conversational flow and a catchy hook built for instant replay. Then Magixx slides in with his signature silky vocal texture, shifting the track into a slick Afro-fusion space that feels completely fresh.

The song was already a massive hit before it officially hit streaming platforms, with teaser clips sparking over 45,000 video creations on TikTok in just forty-eight hours.

CHE is out now and ready for your weekend rotation

Listen below

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