Connect with us

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci’s Birthday Party Look? A Beaded White Mini With Damilola by Her Side

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Black Market Is Going for a Guinness World Record in Nigeria: 5 Things to Know

Living Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Tram, the Lagos-Born Creator Who Loves Boxing and Gaming

Inspired Scoop Sports

Sadio Mané Launches $20.4M Mango Processing Venture in Bambali, Senegal

Scoop Style

Denola Grey’s Onalaja SS27 Look Is All Chocolate Brown, Sequins and Fringe

Scoop Style

Tems Pairs Cream Faux Fur With Black Cargo Trousers at Burberry’s SS27 Show

Health Inspired Scoop

Nigeria’s First Tele-Robotic Surgery Successfully Performed at Redeemer’s Health Village

Scoop Style

Three Times Bonang Matheba Has Worn Nigerian Designers

Movies & TV Scoop

Ultimate Veto, Wonderland & a Triple Eviction: BBNaija Season 11 Week 8 Had It All

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

See All the Stars Who Showed Up for the Starlomo Premiere in African Music Icon Style

Scoop

Hilda Baci’s Birthday Party Look? A Beaded White Mini With Damilola by Her Side

After blowing us away with her birthday portraits, Hilda Baci kept the 31st celebrations going at her intimate party in a white beaded mini alongside her love, Damilola Akinwunmi.
Avatar photo

Published

15 minutes ago

 on

Hilda Baci wearing a white halter mini dress with beaded fringe beside partner Damilola Akinwunmi

Hilda Baci in her white beaded mini dress with Damilola Akinwunmi at her 31st birthday party

Hilda Baci had already given us two birthday looks, but apparently, two was never going to be enough.

After celebrating 31 in an olive green and blush-pink corseted floral mermaid gown by Clasikq Diane and a second look featuring a floor-length gown covered in layers of silver chain links over a structured base, the celebrity chef has now shared a glimpse of what she wore to her birthday party. And this one takes things in a completely different direction.

For the party, Hilda slipped into a white high-neck, halter-style mini dress with beaded fringe falling down the front. The short silhouette was made for a night of celebrating, while the high neckline gave it a more defined shape. The beaded fringe added movement to the white dress, making it feel playful without taking away from its clean silhouette.

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi posing together against a leopard print backdrop

Hilda Baci and Damilola Akinwunmi during her 31st birthday party celebrations

And there was someone special by her side for the celebrations: Damilola Akinwunmi.

Hilda’s partner kept things relaxed in a black short-sleeved open button-down over a simple white crew-neck shirt, paired with dark trousers, wire-rimmed glasses and gold jewellery. Together, they shared the sort of sweet birthday moments that make you want to linger over the photos a little longer, from their smiles to the easy way they settled into the celebrations.

Hilda Baci smiling alongside Damilola Akinwunmi at her 31st birthday event

Hilda Baci sharing a birthday moment with partner Damilola Akinwunmi

Set against a leopard-print backdrop and surrounded by warm candlelight, the birthday scenes had an intimate feel, with Hilda enjoying the night alongside someone special to her. And after those two glamorous photoshoot looks, her little white party dress was a lovely way to round out the wardrobe for 31.

Hilda Baci in a floor-length metallic layered dress laughing alongside Damilola Akinwunmi

Hilda Baci wearing her second party look alongside Damilola Akinwunmi

***
Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php