Hilda Baci’s Birthday Party Look? A Beaded White Mini With Damilola by Her Side

Hilda Baci had already given us two birthday looks, but apparently, two was never going to be enough.

After celebrating 31 in an olive green and blush-pink corseted floral mermaid gown by Clasikq Diane and a second look featuring a floor-length gown covered in layers of silver chain links over a structured base, the celebrity chef has now shared a glimpse of what she wore to her birthday party. And this one takes things in a completely different direction.

For the party, Hilda slipped into a white high-neck, halter-style mini dress with beaded fringe falling down the front. The short silhouette was made for a night of celebrating, while the high neckline gave it a more defined shape. The beaded fringe added movement to the white dress, making it feel playful without taking away from its clean silhouette.

And there was someone special by her side for the celebrations: Damilola Akinwunmi.

Hilda’s partner kept things relaxed in a black short-sleeved open button-down over a simple white crew-neck shirt, paired with dark trousers, wire-rimmed glasses and gold jewellery. Together, they shared the sort of sweet birthday moments that make you want to linger over the photos a little longer, from their smiles to the easy way they settled into the celebrations.

Set against a leopard-print backdrop and surrounded by warm candlelight, the birthday scenes had an intimate feel, with Hilda enjoying the night alongside someone special to her. And after those two glamorous photoshoot looks, her little white party dress was a lovely way to round out the wardrobe for 31.

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Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram